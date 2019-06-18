< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var New parks planned along Mississippi River shoreline in north Minneapolis New parks planned along Mississippi River shoreline in north Minneapolis addthis:title="New parks planned along Mississippi River shoreline in north Minneapolis"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413393443.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var By Tim Blotz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:56PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 07:08PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 07:08PM CDT By Tim Blotz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:56PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 07:08PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 07:08PM CDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS a="/virtual/news/new-parks-planned-along-mississippi-river-shoreline-in-north-minneapolis";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Tim\x20Blotz\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413393443" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - A new park is coming along the Mississippi River along a section of the shoreline in north Minneapolis that has always felt fenced off.</p><p>“It dawned on me as I was standing up here that even standing right up here at the edge of the river you can still hardly see it,” said Minneapolis City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison of Ward 5.</p><p>In a small way, that’s about to change. A dead end at the end of 26th Avenue North is about to open up in a new park called, “The Overlook.”</p><p>“It’s kind of like having a large patio, right?” said Al Bangoura, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Superintendent. “It’s a circular overlook. And so you’ll be able to walk to the edge and have a little overlook over the river. But it’s a beautiful idea of sort of this gathering space this circular kind of place with a spire up in the air. So, I think it’s a place just to gather. It’s a place of community.” </p><p>But it’s a place that will have to co-exist with trucks and traffic. Currently, the space is nothing more than an industrial area, which is surrounded by a chain link fence and even barbed wire. As it stands now, the site is not very inviting and that’s what the park board wants to change. </p><p>The site is one of several new parks planned along the Mississippi River north of downtown Minneapolis.</p><p>“Right now, we look at Graco and Hall’s Island and the Water Works that’s coming up here soon,” said Bangoura. "Some incredible places, that’s going to be a lot of fun and continuing to expand our park system and giving the residents of Minneapolis where they can enjoy being outside and enjoy our park system.” </p><p>It’s an effort to add park space in an area that has never had this kind of access before.</p><p>“Again, they’re going to realize that, hey, at the end that path where there used to be a lot of debris and trash, there’s now this beautiful overlook into the river and I’m feeling connected to it,” said Ellison.</p><p>The project is all part of the River First fundraising campaign through the Minneapolis Parks Foundation. Construction on the overlook begins next fall. GOP's Housley, Lewis weigh 2020 U.S. Senate race in Minnesota
By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:31PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 06:39PM CDT
Former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and state Sen. Karin Housley say they're not scared off from making 2020 U.S. Senate bids by the prospect of having to face each other in a Republican primary, before taking on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in the general election.

Housley, of St. Marys Point, is serving her second term in the Minnesota Senate after losing to Smith last year. This month, she expressed interest in a rematch and said she would make her decision by the end of June.</p><p>Lewis, who had one term in Congress before losing a 2018 re-election bid to Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, said he was considering whether to make another run against Craig or a bid for U.S. Senate. Remains of USS Oklahoma sailor returning to Minnesota
By Karen Scullin, FOX 9
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:53PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 06:47PM CDT
On Thursday, the remains of a sailor from the USS Oklahoma will be laid to rest by the Navy Operational Support Center in Minneapolis.

First Class Edward Shelden was assigned to the ship when it was torpedoed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains are the ninth from the ship to return to Minnesota. </p><p>When we think of the attack on Pearl Harbor that began America’s involvement in World War II, the USS Arizona comes to mind. 2 Wisconsin police officers killed within 24 hours
Posted Jun 18 2019 05:41PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 05:53PM CDT
Two Wisconsin police officers died within a 24-hour period, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, Racine Police Officer John Hetland was fatally shot while trying to thwart an armed robbery at Teezer's tavern. The suspect then fled the scene. Officials are still investigating.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, off-duty police officer Kou Her was driving home when he was fatally struck by another car at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Milwaukee. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 Wisconsin police officers killed within 24 hours</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Wisconsin police officers died within a 24-hour period, officials announced Tuesday.</p><p>According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, Racine Police Officer John Hetland was fatally shot while trying to thwart an armed robbery at Teezer's tavern. The suspect then fled the scene. Officials are still investigating.</p><p>According to the Milwaukee Police Department, off-duty police officer Kou Her was driving home when he was fatally struck by another car at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Milwaukee. More News Stories 