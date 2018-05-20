< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota House and Senate both passed the $48 billion budget bill, ending the special session just before the 7 a.m. Saturday deadline. The bills now head to Gov. Walz' desk.

Notably, a Health and Human Services bill was approved without the much talked about emergency insulin or Tobacco 21.

Gov. Tim Walz called a single-day special session for Friday with the support of the two highest-ranking lawmakers, but without an agreement from the House and Senate minority leaders. Lawmakers had to suspend rules that required three days of consideration before bills can pass.</p><p>"Minnesotans asked us to pass a budget that really valued education, to provide world-class schools for every child in the state, more affordable and accessible healthcare; this budget preserves healthcare for more than a million Minnesotans. That is a substantial accomplishment that was the primary task of this session," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.</p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Busy Friday</strong></span></p><p>After lawmakers gaveled in for their special session at 10 a.m. Friday, the work was slow-going. Both chambers took multiple breaks for caucus meetings, with the House recessing for four hours at one point and the Senate leaving for seven hours.</p><p>By 11:30 p.m., just three of the 14 special session bills had been passed and were headed to Walz’s desk. Among them: the transportation bill, which includes no gas tax increase or registration fee hikes.</p><p>Democrats had sought increases in taxes and fees to fund road improvements.</p><p>“Unfortunately this bill falls far short of meeting those needs,” said state Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, chairman of the House Transportation committee. “Quite frankly, it’s very disappointing.”</p><p>Republicans, despite being in the minority in the House, appeared more pleased with the final transportation deal.</p><p>“I can find not a single provision that any member on this side of the aisle should be objecting to and I recommend an enthusiastic green vote,” said state Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington.</p><p>Two other smaller funding bills passed both chambers earlier in the day. </p><p>The desire to pass all the bills overnight may have a political explanation: The deals were largely negotiated in secret between Walz, Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka over the past two weeks, and lawmakers and interest groups on both sides have complained about a long list of priorities that fell by the wayside. Some, including Gazelka, have raised concerns about springing lawmakers back to their home districts for a long weekend, where they’ll hear from concerned constituents and angry donors.</p><p>And Walz, a first-term governor who spent the past several years in Congress, is aware of the optics of Minnesota taking on characteristics of Washington-style dysfunction. </p><p>Many budget deals came together Wednesday and Thursday, when many agreements became public. But the most complicated budget bill of all, health and human services, was still being written Friday morning and wasn’t available to lawmakers, Daudt said.</p><p>The Senate’s top Democrat, state Sen. Tom Bakk, raised similar concerns Thursday but appeared more willing Friday to move the special session along quickly.</p><p><strong>Statement from Gov. Tim Walz</strong></p><p><em>“This budget will improve the lives of Minnesotans in every corner of the state and I look forward to signing it into law in the coming days,” said Governor Walz. “We set out to make investments in education, health care, and community prosperity and that’s exactly what we achieved. Minnesota is showing the rest of the nation that Republicans and Democrats can still find compromise and work together to get things done.”</em></p><p><strong>Statement from Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka</strong></p><p><em>“Ultimately, our budget did what we all agreed was best for Minnesotans. We held the line on raising new taxes and kept spending focused on priorities. For the first time in nearly 20 years, Minnesotans are getting a tax cut. Plus, we passed reforms to lower costs in Health and Human Services, more funding for students and for roads, and had bipartisan agreements on hands-free driving, a MNLARS fix, elder care protections, and an opioids crisis response. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/bodycam-captures-minnesota-officer-saving-fawn-with-cpr" title="Bodycam captures Minnesota officer saving fawn with CPR" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fawn rescue 5-25" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bodycam captures Minnesota officer saving fawn with CPR</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 08:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Body camera video captured the moment officials used CPR to save a fawn Tuesday in Oak Grove, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Andover Fire Department, crews helped rescue two small fawns from a small creek near the 21100 block of Sycamore Street Northwest. </p><p>A deputy administered CPR and gave oxygen to the more critical fawn, the sheriff's office said. Both fawns survived. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cemetery-asks-public-to-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" title="Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 08:21AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio is asking the public to help lay a U.S. Army veteran to rest on Saturday.</p><p>In a Facebook post , Spring Grove Cemetery wrote that 90-year-old Korean War veteran, Hezekiah Perkins, would have no family members attending his funeral.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii" title="Report: Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda Eller" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 35-year-old Maryland woman who went missing after going on a hike in Hawaii several weeks ago has reportedly been found alive. </p><p>According to the Findamanda Facebook page and a family friend, Amanda Eller was found injured in the forest Friday. Her family says she was found by their own search team captains who were in a helicopter searching the general area when she spotted them and waved them down. </p><p>Eller's family says she was "deep in a creek bed between two waterfalls." She is now "doing great" and even talked to her dad from the evacuation helicopter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bodycam-captures-minnesota-officer-saving-fawn-with-cpr"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_20190525133811"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bodycam captures Minnesota officer saving fawn with CPR</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/plymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lock your doors #9pmRoutine"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plymouth PD using #9pmRoutine to remind residents to make safety checks before bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-softball-wins-first-ever-super-regional-game-is-1-win-away-from-college-world-series"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Minnesota Athletics Communications)" title="Gophers win Super Regional game 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers Softball wins first-ever Super Regional game, is 1 win away from College World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Harrison Ford departs the Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull Premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 18 , 2008 in Cannes, France. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cemetery-asks-public-to-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Spring&#x20;Grove&#x20;Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-house-senate-pass-budget-bills-ending-special-session" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/20/073160.MXF_17.07.56.25_1526867391419_5560486_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/20/073160.MXF_17.07.56.25_1526867391419_5560486_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/20/073160.MXF_17.07.56.25_1526867391419_5560486_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/20/073160.MXF_17.07.56.25_1526867391419_5560486_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/20/073160.MXF_17.07.56.25_1526867391419_5560486_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota House, Senate pass budget bill, ending special session</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda&#x20;Eller" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/severe-thunderstorms-hail-wind-move-across-n-minnesota-friday-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Severe thunderstorms, hail, wind move across N. Minnesota Friday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/plymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plymouth PD using #9pmRoutine to remind residents to make safety checks before bed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 