- Minnesota lawmakers gaveled in Friday morning to approve the delayed state budget in a special session, but how long they’ll stick around is anyone’s guess.

The House’s top Republican, state Rep. Kurt Daudt, vowed to make it a three-day special session – at least – instead of the single-day affair that Gov. Tim Walz and the two top lawmakers favor. House Republicans will not vote to suspend rules that prohibit single-day special session because few lawmakers have ready any of the budget bills, Daudt told reporters early Friday.

In response, Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she would keep lawmakers in St. Paul over the long Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re going to keep going until we’re done,” Hortman told reporters. “The people of the state of Minnesota deserve a budget. We have a constitutional obligation to complete that work.”

Lawmakers already failed to get their work done by the end of the regular session on Monday. The Minnesota government will shut down July 1 if lawmakers don’t reach a deal.

The urgency may have a more political explanation: The deals were largely negotiated in secret between Walz, Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka over the past two weeks, and lawmakers and interest groups on both sides have complained about a long list of priorities that fell by the wayside. Some, including Gazelka, have raised concerns about springing lawmakers back to their home districts for a long weekend, where they’ll hear from concerned constituents and angry donors.

And Walz, a first-term governor who spent the past several years in Congress, is aware of the optics of Minnesota taking on characteristics of Washington-style dysfunction.

Many budget deals came together Wednesday and Thursday, when many agreements became public. But the most complicated budget bill of all, health and human services, was still being written Friday morning and wasn’t available to lawmakers, Daudt said.

“We think it’s reasonable that we just get to read the bills, we get to understand the bills and comprehend what’s in them,” Daudt said.

The Senate’s top Democrat, state Sen. Tom Bakk, raised similar concerns Thursday but appeared more willing Friday to move the special session along quickly. Bakk supported a motion to suspend the rules and take up the first of several budget bills, agriculture.