- Tony Lourey, commissioner of the state Department of Human Services, resigned Monday just six months after taking office, handing Gov. Tim Walz the first full-blown crisis of his brief tenure.

Walz named Pam Wheelock, a finance commissioner under former Gov. Jesse Ventura, as the acting DHS commissioner. The Walz administration did not say whether Lourey had been forced to resign.

The move comes four days after DHS announced the resignations of the second- and third-ranking officials at the agency, deputy commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson. Department officials did not provide an explanation for either resignation.

“I would like to thank Tony Lourey for his dedicated service to the state of Minnesota as the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services,” Walz said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman. “I am grateful that Pam Wheelock has offered to step in to serve as commissioner while we find a permanent replacement.”

Walz has a 10:30 a.m. event scheduled on an unrelated matter. He is expected to take questions about the situation at DHS, which will mark his first public comments since the resignations began.

House and Senate Republicans had previously scheduled a noon news conference to criticize DHS over the handling of Inspector General Carolyn Ham, who has been paid more than $42,000 to sit at home for four months while DHS never started an investigation against her.