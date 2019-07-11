< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Shakeup: Two top Minnesota DHS officials to leave Posted Jul 11 2019 05:41PM CDT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Two of the state's top human services officials will resign by the end of the summer in a shakeup at the embattled agency.</p><p>Deputy commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson – the second and third-ranking officials at the Department of Human Services – will leave, a department spokeswoman confirmed late Thursday.</p><p>The spokeswoman gave no explanation for the departures. Wilson will leave Aug. 1, while Johnson will remain for "a month or two," the spokeswoman said.</p><p>In an emailed statement, Commissioner Tony Lourey said he hoped to announce Wilson's replacement in the coming days.</p><p>"I am grateful for the decades of service from Deputy Commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson, and for their willingness to stay in their positions through the transition from the Dayton to Walz administration," Lourey said in the statement. "Their guidance, leadership, and wisdom was invaluable during the legislative session." </p><p>Johnson's departure continues the revolving door at DHS's Office of Inspector General, which is supposed to be investigating fraud in the state's child care assistance program.</p><p>Johnson has been in charge of the office since Inspector General Carolyn Ham was put on paid leave March 18 because of a complaint against her.</p><p>The department spokeswoman did not answer who would replace Johnson.</p><p>In late May, FOX 9 <strong><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" target="_blank">discovered</a> </strong>that Ham was still on paid leave, meaning she had collected at least $25,000 of her $132,880 a year salary while the investigation continued.</p><p>DHS officials have never explained what the complaint was, and Ham has accused DHS of making her the scapegoat for fraud within the child care program.</p><p>A state audit More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/waterville%20FD_1562894518317.jpg_7516611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/waterville%20FD_1562894518317.jpg_7516611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/waterville%20FD_1562894518317.jpg_7516611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/waterville%20FD_1562894518317.jpg_7516611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/waterville%20FD_1562894518317.jpg_7516611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Waterville Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Waterville firefighter dies in two-vehicle crash near Faribault
By Rose Heaphy, FOX 9
Posted Jul 11 2019 08:11PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 08:29PM CDT
The Waterville Fire Department is in mourning after one of their firefighters died in a two-vehicle crash near Faribault, Minnesota on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by the Waterville Fire Department, Will Potter joined the Waterville Fire Department in January. Even though he was only part of the crew for six months, the 27-year-old made a lasting impression.
"He was quick to respond, willing to help, and eager to learn," read the post. "He displayed all the characteristics of being a firefighter and was so proud of this accomplishment. Will, you will be greatly missed and always be a part of our family. Rest easy, we will take it from here."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/push-to-allow-more-growler-sales-at-minnesota-breweries" title="Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries" data-articleId="417643804" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There’s a new push to allow more growlers to be sold at Minnesota breweries. Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries
By Leah Beno, FOX 9
Posted Jul 11 2019 06:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 07:37PM CDT
There's a new push to allow more growlers to be sold at Minnesota breweries. While some call the law surrounding the issue necessary, others call it outdated.
The law started to get a lot of attention in the craft brew community when in Two Harbors, Castle Danger Brewery revealed they are – in a way – a victim of their own success.
As of October 1, they won't be selling growlers because of their success in other areas. Now the founders of Lift Bridge Brewery are among those once again pushing for change. Now the founders of Lift Bridge Brewery are among those once again pushing for change. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officer-pulls-teen-from-new-brighton-pool" title="Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool" data-articleId="417645647" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An officer pulled a teen from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in New Brighton, according to an official with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool
Posted Jul 11 2019 06:51PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 07:32PM CDT
A 15-year-old boy is at a hospital after a police officer pulled him from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in New Brighton, according to an official with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
Thursday evening, authorities responded to a report of a person at the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
Upon arrival, a New Brighton police officer jumped into the pool to pull the teen out. Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters Sunday, July 7, 2019, as he prepares to board Air Force One at the Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for his return to Washington, D.C. Trump backs away from citizenship question on Census Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officer-pulls-teen-from-new-brighton-pool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-backs-away-from-citizenship-question-on-census" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Morristown&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Morristown&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;return&#x20;to&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump backs away from citizenship question on Census</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metro-transit-working-to-turn-minneapolis-bus-shelter-crash-case-over-to-prosecutors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Transit police working to turn Minneapolis bus shelter crash case over to prosecutors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-renters-push-for-new-protections-for-past-felonies-bad-credit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis renters push for new protections for past felonies, bad credit</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 