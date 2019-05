Photo Courtesy: Barron County Jail Photo Courtesy: Barron County Jail

- Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old Wisconsin man who was convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her two parents in October 2018, will be sentenced in Barron County Friday.

Patterson is facing a life sentence.

Last October, Patterson broke into the Closs home, killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped Jayme, holding her captive for 88 days before she eventually escaped on Jan. 10. Patterson was arrested later that day.

In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, avoiding a criminal trial, claiming he wanted to spare Jayme from reliving the trauma she endured.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will not file additional charges in Douglas County, where Jayme was held in captivity at Patterson's home in Gordon. An armed burglary charge was also dismissed.