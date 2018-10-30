< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story408840740" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408840740" data-article-version="1.0">Jayme Closs' victim impact statement: 'I watched his routine and I took back my freedom'</h1>
</header> div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
ul id="social-share-408840740" class="social-share">
li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jayme Closs' victim impact statement: 'I watched his routine and I took back my freedom'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/jayme-closs-victim-impact-statement-i-watched-his-routine-and-i-took-my-freedom-" data-title="Jayme Closs' victim impact statement: 'I watched his routine and I took back my freedom'" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/jayme-closs-victim-impact-statement-i-watched-his-routine-and-i-took-my-freedom-" addthis:title="Jayme Closs' victim impact statement: 'I watched his routine and I took back my freedom'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408840740.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408840740");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408840740_408837397_150689"></div> <script>$(function(){var div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:33PM CDT</span></p>
p class="videoPostedDate-408840740"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:13PM CDT<span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:56PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408840740-369685701" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9)</strong> - An attorney for 13-year-old Jayme Closs read a victim impact statement from on her behalf Friday at the sentencing of her abductor, Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old Wisconsin man who also murdered her parents. </p><p>Patterson kidnapped Jayme from her home in Barron, Wisconsin on October 15, 2018 after killing her parents, James and Denise. He then held her at his family’s cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, for 88 days before she escaped on Jan. 10 and found help from a dog walker, who took her into a nearby home and called 911. Patterson was arrested in the area a short time later. </p><p>In her statement, Jayme said Patterson took away some of the most important things in her life, specifically her parents. </p><p>“It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and dad,” she said. “I loved my mom and dad very much and they loved me very much. They did all they could to make me happy and protect me, and he took them away from me forever."</p><p>Jayme said she has been afraid to go out in public since her abduction and do the things a normal teenager should be able to do. </p><p>“I used to love to go out with my friends. I loved to go to school. I loved to go to dance. He took all of those things away from me too,” she said. “It’s too hard to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do, but I can’t, because he took them away from me.” </p><p>But, she said, there was one thing Patterson could not take away from her: her freedom. </p><p>“He thought he could own me but he was wrong,” she said. “I was smarter. I watched his routine and I took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not.” </p><p>In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a life sentence. </p><p>In her statement, Jayme told the judge Patterson “should stay locked up forever.” </p><p>“I feel like I have some power over him, because I get to tell the judge what should happen to him,” she said. “He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I loved from me. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/18-year-old-wanted-in-connection-with-chisago-co-armed-robbery-attempted-murder" title="18-year-old wanted in connection with Chisago Co. armed robbery, attempted murder" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Nicholas%20Isaiah%20Antoine%20James%20mug%20formatted_1558726916294.jpg_7311306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Nicholas%20Isaiah%20Antoine%20James%20mug%20formatted_1558726916294.jpg_7311306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Nicholas%20Isaiah%20Antoine%20James%20mug%20formatted_1558726916294.jpg_7311306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Nicholas%20Isaiah%20Antoine%20James%20mug%20formatted_1558726916294.jpg_7311306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Nicholas%20Isaiah%20Antoine%20James%20mug%20formatted_1558726916294.jpg_7311306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Chisago County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>18-year-old wanted in connection with Chisago Co. armed robbery, attempted murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement issued a nationwide warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder last Thursday in Chisago County. </p><p>The man is Nicholas Isaiah Antoine James, who lives in the St. Cloud, Minn. area and has connections in Chicago as well.</p><p>Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gun-permit-holder-shoots-at-group-of-teens-he-says-were-chasing-him-injures-1" title="Gun permit holder shoots at group of teens he says were chasing him, injures 1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gun permit holder shoots at group of teens he says were chasing him, injures 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A gun permit holder in St. Paul, Minnesota fired at a group of teenagers he claimed were chasing him early Friday morning, injuring a 15-year-old boy. </p><p>Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Street and East Mount Airy Street on a 911 call made by a man who claimed he was attacked by multiple people and took two shots at the group, possibly hitting one of them, according to St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders. </p><p>When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old St. Paul man with his hands in the air. He told officers he had a handgun in the holster attached to the front of his shorts. He had a permit to carry the gun. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minn-lawmakers-move-hush-hush-budget-in-rushed-special-session" title="Minnesota lawmakers move hush-hush budget in rushed special session" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/TZ-A-BUDGET_00.00.01.29_1558717614962_7310929_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/TZ-A-BUDGET_00.00.01.29_1558717614962_7310929_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/TZ-A-BUDGET_00.00.01.29_1558717614962_7310929_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/TZ-A-BUDGET_00.00.01.29_1558717614962_7310929_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/TZ-A-BUDGET_00.00.01.29_1558717614962_7310929_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota lawmakers move hush-hush budget in rushed special session</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota lawmakers gaveled in Friday morning to approve the delayed state budget in a special session, but how long they’ll stick around is anyone’s guess.</p><p>The House’s top Republican, state Rep. Kurt Daudt, vowed to make it a three-day special session – at least – instead of the single-day affair that Gov. Tim Walz and the two top lawmakers favor. House Republicans will not vote to suspend rules that prohibit single-day special session because few lawmakers have ready any of the budget bills, Daudt told reporters early Friday.</p><p>In response, Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she would keep lawmakers in St. Paul over the long Memorial Day weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jayme-closs-victim-impact-statement-i-watched-his-routine-and-i-took-my-freedom-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/30/5%20P%20BARRON%20CO%20SHERIFF%20TALKS_00.00.12.08_1540936880255.png_6327768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jayme closs photo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jayme Closs' victim impact statement: 'I watched his routine and I took back my freedom'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fox-9-s-pierre-noujaim-interviews-minnesota-united-defender-romain-metanire-in-french"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/romain_1558715307740_7310900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="romain_1558715307740.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim interviews Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire in French</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/environment/mpca-outlines-statewide-plan-to-reduce-salt-use-protect-lakes-and-streams"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/739DU2RG.MXF_16.54.50.14_1558712426215_7310670_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fishing generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MPCA outlines statewide plan to reduce salt use, protect lakes and streams</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mn-budget-no-insulin"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="insulin_1552962353542.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Insulin program left out of final Minnesota budget bills</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 