- Gov. Tim Walz continued his push for an emergency insulin bill Wednesday, holding a roundtable discussion to hear from people with diabetes who rely on the medication.

Walz told the roundtable that he is willing to call a special session if lawmakers can agree on a bipartisan bill. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan joined the Governor, insulin advocates and medical professionals during the roundtable.

The House passed its version of the bill during the session, but the Senate ran out of time.

Making insulin affordable was one of the priorities that was left on the cutting room floor as lawmakers scrambled to agree on spending priorities this spring.

Still, many of them are committed to making emergency insulin available.

Lawmakers have asked the Governor to call another special session to pass the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Bill, named after the young man who died trying to ration his insulin due to the high costs.

The bill would allow diabetics with little or no health insurance to get an emergency supply on insulin for free. The medication would be paid for by a fee on drug companies.