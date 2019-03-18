< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'They didn't honor their word': Insulin advocates crushed by failure, await 2020 28 2019 06:15PM By Theo Keith, FOX 9

Posted May 28 2019 06:11PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 06:15PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 06:19PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409420399-395640556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/insulin_1552962353542_6907418_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409420399" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Parents of children with diabetes say they were crushed when Minnesota lawmakers failed to pass a program they’ve championed all year, and vow to return to the state Capitol in 2020.</p><p>Advocates had sought a guarantee that diabetics would have access to insulin, even if they couldn’t afford it. Instead, lawmakers approved a provision in the state budget allowing pharmacists to refill medications even if a person lacks an active prescription – but did not address affordability.</p><p>A top senator said the Legislature ought to reconsider the issue in 2020. But Kim Munson of Lakeville, whose 8-year-old daughter Kinsley has Type 1 diabetes, slammed this year’s inaction during an interview near the Senate chamber Tuesday. </p><p>“This is political theater at its finest, in my opinion. Something could’ve happened, and it didn’t happen,” Munson said. “I think there’s a lot of trust to be rebuilt.”</p><p>Insulin access has been a major theme of the 2019 legislative session as insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years. A Minneapolis man, Alec Smith, died in 2017 after he began rationing insulin supplies that he couldn’t afford.</p><p>A fee imposed on drug companies would’ve generated $5 million to pay for the affordability program, under legislation from Democrats. Some Republicans raised questions about how the program would’ve worked and whether pharmacists would participate.</p><p>The proposal appeared to be on solid ground when both the House and Senate tucked different versions of it into their health and human services bills. But it never made it into the final package.</p><p>Then, with the session coming to a close early Saturday morning, Senate Democrats put up a last-ditch amendment. The measure failed, 34-33, with all Republicans except state Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester voting against it.</p><p>“Who’s opposed to this?” state Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, asked on the Senate floor. “I know the pharmaceutical industry is opposed. But who in this chamber is opposed? Why can’t we do this?”</p><p>State Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake and chairwoman of the Senate’s health and human services committee, said the provision was the “hardest one” not to include. </p><p>Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on the Senate floor that he was interested in reconsidering an emergency insulin proposal in 2020, a pledge he repeated in an interview Tuesday.</p><p>“It takes some time. In the end, if you want something that works, you really want everybody engaged to the finish line to make sure it’s the right direction,” Gazelka said. “I’m open to continuing to pursue that one to see if we can find something next year.”</p><p>Gazelka pointed to the provision that allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions as a sign that the Senate was focused on the issue.</p><p>Munson said that provision would help some diabetics, but would be no help to those who can’t afford their insulin.</p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Modest tax cuts ahead</strong></span></p><p>Walz will likely sign the $48 billion state budget into law later this week. But it won’t happen Wednesday, because the governor has no public events on his schedule.</p><p>Because of another provision in the budget, many Minnesotans will see a modest income tax cut in future years. Lawmakers agreed to cut the state’s second income tax bracket – from $26,521 to $87,110 for individuals and $38,771 to $154,020 for married couples filing jointly, to 6.8 percent from 7.05 percent.</p><p>For a person making $40,000 a year, that amounts to a $34 savings per year. For a married couple filing jointly and earning $80,000 a year, the savings will be $103.</p><p>It’s the first time since 2000 that Minnesota has cut one of its income tax brackets. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/this-is-pathetic-ohio-weatherman-goes-off-over-viewers-complaining-he-interrupted-bachelorette" title="'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Ohio weatherman lamented live on-air over viewers complaining that he interrupted “The Bachelorette.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Ohio weatherman lamented live on-air over viewers complaining that he interrupted “The Bachelorette.” </p><p>“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK,” said Jamie Simpson, meteorologist for Fox 45 Dayton.</p><p>His aired his own complaints on a live broadcast, with a tornado warning and flash-flood warning in the background. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/parts-of-france-avenue-bridge-project-to-be-complete-by-june-7" title="Parts of France Avenue bridge project to be complete by June 7" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/9%20VO%20-%20FRANCE%20AVE%20BRIDGE%20REPAIRS_00.00.55.16_1555107815617.png_7101812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/9%20VO%20-%20FRANCE%20AVE%20BRIDGE%20REPAIRS_00.00.55.16_1555107815617.png_7101812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/9%20VO%20-%20FRANCE%20AVE%20BRIDGE%20REPAIRS_00.00.55.16_1555107815617.png_7101812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/9%20VO%20-%20FRANCE%20AVE%20BRIDGE%20REPAIRS_00.00.55.16_1555107815617.png_7101812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/9%20VO%20-%20FRANCE%20AVE%20BRIDGE%20REPAIRS_00.00.55.16_1555107815617.png_7101812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parts of France Avenue bridge project to be complete by June 7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Parts of the France Avenue bridge project in Edina are slated to be complete next week.</p><p>According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, France Avenue from 66th Street to the France Avenue bridge will reopen June 7. Additionally, the ramp from France Avenue to Highway 62 and the ramp from Highway 62 to France Avenue will reopen June 7.</p><p>Drivers should watch for some lane closures on Highway 62 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 30 between Valley View Road and Xerxes Avenue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officials-destroy-suspicious-device-on-road-in-olmsted-county-minn" title="Officials destroy 'suspicious device' on road in Olmsted County, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials destroy 'suspicious device' on road in Olmsted County, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 03:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials are investigating after a "suspicious device" was discovered on a street in Olmsted County, Minnesota Tuesday morning.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, at about 10 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of County Road 7 and Highway 14 East in Eyota on a report of a "suspicious device."</p><p>Authorities located a 20-ounce pop bottle with a fuse inserted into the cap. Featured Videos

'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'

Twin Cities metro coyote sightings trigger timely reminders

'They didn't honor their word': Insulin advocates crushed by failure, await 2020

Hennepin Co. Sheriff adding more patrols in downtown Minneapolis SAFE ZONES _00.00.38.23_1559083220116.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hennepin Co. 