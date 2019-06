- Gov. Tim Walz has declared Saturday, June 15 "Joe Mauer Day" in Minnesota--the day the former Twins catcher's jersey number will be retired at Target Field.

The St. Paul native retired last season after playing all 15 years of his professional baseball career with the Twins. The team will retire his No. 7 in a special ceremony before Saturday's game against Kansas City.

Walz will present the procclaimation to Mauer at Friday night's Twins game.

