Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of the game on May 1, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

- The Minnesota Twins have a big weekend ahead of them at Target Field.

Friday is ”Prince Night” when the Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The team is honoring the Purple One with purple lights, a limited edition purple Prince jersey for the first 10,000 fans and Prince-themed fireworks to cap off the game.

Joe Mauer, who played his entire 15-year career with the Twins before retiring last season, will be honored all weekend. The St. Paul native will have his jersey number retired before Saturday’s game and the first 40,000 fans will get a commemorative No. 7 hat.

But before Saturday’s big celebration, Gov. Tim Walz will be at Target Field Friday night to declare Saturday “Joe Mauer Day” in Minnesota.

Friday morning is fourth annual Mauer and Friends Kids Classic, where dozens of families from Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare will be out on the field playing with Joe and other current and former Twins players. Wild star Zach Parise and Vikings star Adam Thielen will also be playing with the kids.

The Twins currently have the best record in baseball. They take on the Royals in a three-game series this weekend: Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday, which is also “Kids Day” at 1:10 p.m.