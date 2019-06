- The Minnesota Twins are releasing an exclusive book on Joe Mauer's life and career, with all net proceeds going to the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

According to the team, "A Twin for the Ages," is the official illustrated chronicle of Joe Mauer's historic career. The 72-page book features hundreds of pictures from Minnesota Twins and Star Tribune photographers – including some iconic Mauer images and a selection of first-run, behind-the-scenes photos.

“A Twin for the Ages” also contains reflections from teammates, coaches and other sports figures, such as Justin Morneau, Rod Carew, Ron Gardenhire, Mark Rosen and more.

The book is available for pre-order at twinsbaseball.com/mauerbook and will be shipped in August 2019.

Mauer's Number 7 will be retired this Saturday.