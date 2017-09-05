Fargo police: man assaulted near NDSU campus

- A man is in serious condition after he was assaulted near North Dakota State University, according to Fargo police.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police were dispatched to the Sanford ER for a patient with injuries from an assault. The victim said he was near the part behind T-Lofts by the university when he saw two men he believed were responsible for another assault the night before. He "called them out" about the assault, and the men jumped him.

An officer noticed the victim had several injuries on his face. Th victim said not to worry about him and didn't want to file a report, but later Saturday morning, the victim's mother called police and said her son was in surgery.

Three suspects have been interviewed, as the investigation continues. The case was sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges in the near future.