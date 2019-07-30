< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421436213" data-article-version="1.0">Deputies make arrest in attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Fridley, Minn.</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Deputies make arrest in attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Fridley, Minn.&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/deputies-make-arrest-in-attempted-abduction-of-7-year-old-girl-in-fridley-minn" data-title="Deputies make arrest in attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Fridley, Minn." addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/deputies-make-arrest-in-attempted-abduction-of-7-year-old-girl-in-fridley-minn" addthis:title="Deputies make arrest in attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Fridley, Minn."> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421436213.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421436213");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421436213_421220800_184964"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421436213_421220800_184964";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421220800","video":"589699","title":"Abduction%2C%20luring%20attempts%20worry%20neighbors","caption":"Inver%20Grove%20Heights%2C%20Mounds%20View%20and%20Fridley%20have%20all%20had%20reported%20abduction%20attempts%20in%20the%20last%20few%20days.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FAbduction__luring_attempts_worry_neighbo_0_7561328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FAbduction__luring_attempts_worry_neighbors_589699_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659147575%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6jshB59cvEvdhQWd7TAlkBYz-AE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fdeputies-make-arrest-in-attempted-abduction-of-7-year-old-girl-in-fridley-minn"}},"createDate":"Jul 30 2019 09:19PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421436213_421220800_184964",video:"589699",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Abduction__luring_attempts_worry_neighbo_0_7561328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Inver%2520Grove%2520Heights%252C%2520Mounds%2520View%2520and%2520Fridley%2520have%2520all%2520had%2520reported%2520abduction%2520attempts%2520in%2520the%2520last%2520few%2520days.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/30/Abduction__luring_attempts_worry_neighbors_589699_1800.mp4?Expires=1659147575&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6jshB59cvEvdhQWd7TAlkBYz-AE",eventLabel:"Abduction%2C%20luring%20attempts%20worry%20neighbors-421220800",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fdeputies-make-arrest-in-attempted-abduction-of-7-year-old-girl-in-fridley-minn"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 31 2019 04:40PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 09:19PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Anoka County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit Anoka County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421436213-421178400" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/car_1564525266261_7560484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Anoka County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit Anoka County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421436213" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection to the abduction attempt in Fridley, Minnesota last week in which deputies say the man tried to force a 7-year-old girl into his car.</p> <p>A neighbor <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/7-year-old-escapes-attempted-abduction-in-fridley-minn" target="_blank"><strong>told FOX 9</strong></a> he saw a man in a red vehicle try to grab the girl on Friday. But, the girl was able to struggle free and get away. When the neighbor ran to intervene, he said the man took off in his car, almost hitting a woman.</p> <p>Wednesday, deputies said they had arrested a 28-year-old Coon Rapids man with criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. However, he has not yet been formally charged.</p> <p>Friday's abduction attempt coincided with two other close calls where men reportedly tried to lure children into their vehicles in other towns in the Twin Cities Metro. In those cases, the suspects used different vehicles, a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/police-man-tried-to-lure-10-year-old-boy-into-suv-in-mounds-view" target="_blank"><strong>white SUV</strong></a> and <strong><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/residents-warned-after-man-tries-to-lure-girls-into-van-in-inver-grove-heights-minn" target="_blank">a van</a>.</strong> It's unclear if those cases are connected with Wednesday's arrest.</p> <p>The suspect is being held in Anoka County Jail. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 people suffer minor injuries after truck crashes into building in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twelve people were hurt after a truck crashed into a building Friday evening in the Hawthorne neighborhood of north Minneapolis.</p><p>Officers were called to a building near the corner of Lowry and Colfax avenues around 9:35 p.m. for the accident.</p><p>Police believe the driver suffered a medical issue that ended with his truck getting lodged into the side of the building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-walz-says-minnesota-taxpayers-will-have-to-pay-for-officials-mistake" title="Gov. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes" data-articleId="421940638" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor Tim Walz says taxpayers will have to bear the brunt of a mistake that lead to the state overpaying two Native American tribes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Tim Walz says taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars owed to the feds because state officials messed up.</p><p>Walz says Human Services officials have no idea what they paid to two Native American tribes for federally-funded medical services -- and state investigators have been brought in to figure out how big the problem is.</p><p>Walz says the mistakes started five years ago and were caught in May when new safeguards went in place. The governor says he's not sure the two tribes were actually overpaid, or whether the payments just weren't documented.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/two-wanted-in-homicide-at-park-in-maple-grove-minn" title="Police searching for pair after man found shot to death in Maple Grove park" data-articleId="421925388" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for pair after man found shot to death in Maple Grove park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for two people as they investigate a homicide at a park in Maple Grove, Minnesota.</p><p>Officers are looking for 20-year-old Adrick Hare and 18-year-old Arianna Sylvester after a man was found shot to death at Lakeview Knolls Park on July 30.</p><p>Police said Tuesday that neighbors reported hearing three to four "pops" between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday. A body was found at the park on Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. and later identified as 26-year-old Dayton Leonard Rossetti.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-walz-says-minnesota-taxpayers-will-have-to-pay-for-officials-mistake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Gov__Walz__Public_won___t_see_my_full_ca_0_7411241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gov__Walz__Public_won___t_see_my_full_ca_0_20190617225758"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-state-fair-s-blue-ribbon-baker-celebrating-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/526GR7XU.MXF_12.35.57.04_1564787868607_7569545_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="526GR7XU.MXF_12.35.57.04_1564787868607.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota State Fair's 'Blue Ribbon Baker' celebrating 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings/players-step-up-effort-at-vikings-camp-after-coach-calls-out-defense"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/TZ1%20-%20VIKINGS%20CAMP_00.00.25.23_1564787510211.png_7569544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TZ1 - VIKINGS CAMP_00.00.25.23_1564787510211.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Players step up effort at Vikings camp after coach calls out defense</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amazon-allegedly-scammed-out-of-370k-by-22-year-old-s-return-shipments-of-dirt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty-amazon-080219_1564774060956_7568786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TURIN, ITALY - JULY 09: Amazon boxes of Amazon Logistic Center on July 09, 2019 in Turin, Italy. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/two-wanted-in-homicide-at-park-in-maple-grove-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for pair after man found shot to death in Maple Grove park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/northern-minnesota-county-adding-tech-to-receive-live-video-during-911-calls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Northern Minnesota county adding tech to receive live video during 911 calls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crash-involving-bus-suv-snarls-traffic-along-hwy-65-in-blaine-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Blaine%20crash%20on%20Highway%2065%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.29.18_1564792345111.png_7569750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Blaine%20crash%20on%20Highway%2065%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.29.18_1564792345111.png_7569750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Blaine%20crash%20on%20Highway%2065%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.29.18_1564792345111.png_7569750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Blaine%20crash%20on%20Highway%2065%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.29.18_1564792345111.png_7569750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Blaine%20crash%20on%20Highway%2065%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.29.18_1564792345111.png_7569750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crash involving bus, SUV snarls traffic along Hwy 65 in Blaine, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/troopers-stop-more-than-150-drivers-in-first-two-days-of-hands-free-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Troopers stop more than 150 drivers in first two days of hands-free law</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More 