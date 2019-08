Photo credit Anoka County Sheriff's Office Photo credit Anoka County Sheriff's Office

- Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection to the abduction attempt in Fridley, Minnesota last week in which deputies say the man tried to force a 7-year-old girl into his car.

A neighbor told FOX 9 he saw a man in a red vehicle try to grab the girl on Friday. But, the girl was able to struggle free and get away. When the neighbor ran to intervene, he said the man took off in his car, almost hitting a woman.

Wednesday, deputies said they had arrested a 28-year-old Coon Rapids man with criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. However, he has not yet been formally charged.

Friday's abduction attempt coincided with two other close calls where men reportedly tried to lure children into their vehicles in other towns in the Twin Cities Metro. In those cases, the suspects used different vehicles, a white SUV and a van. It's unclear if those cases are connected with Wednesday's arrest.

The suspect is being held in Anoka County Jail. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.