- Mounds View Police are investigating after an attempted child luring around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred near Irondale Road and Woodale Drive and involved a 10-year-old boy. Police have upped their presence in the area as a result.

The boy was roller blading alone when an older white male driving an SUV drove up to him. The man reportedly exited the SUV, walked up to the boy and said, “Your mother asked me to pick you up.”

The boy did not believe the man and refused. The man then returned to his vehicle and left the area.

The suspect in this case is described as older with short, gray hair. He stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Mounds View Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call 763-717-4070.

This incident happened after two similar incidents in the Twin Cities metro this past week. Monday night, a man tried to lure two girls into his van in Inver Grove Heights. Also, on Friday, a 7-year-old girl escaped an abduction attempt in Fridley, Minn.

It is unknown if any of the attempted abductions are related.