- Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota are alerting residents after a man reportedly tried to lure two young girls into his van Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. near 65th Street and Bonner Court. According to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, two girls, ages 10 and 12, were walking in their neighborhood when a van drove past, made a U-turn and pulled up to them.

The driver asked if they know who “G” was and the girls said no. He asked if they would like to get in the van and help him find “G” and the girls said no. He then told the girls to “get in the van.”

At that moment, the girls’ stepfather opened the door of their house and the man drove away. The van was last seen headed westbound on 65th Street.

The van is described as a brown late 1990s or early 2000s conversion van with black stripes and green curtains.

Police are working to determine whether this type of incident has occurred anywhere else in the Twin Cities metro. In the meantime, police are issuing a community safety alert out of an abundance of caution and are stepping up patrols in the area where the incident occurred.

Parents are also encouraged to talk with their children about the importance of basic safety precautions.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police.