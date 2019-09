- Six players will not be at Allianz Field Tuesday when the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Portugal in a friendly match.

Team officials cited injuries, saying players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Kelley O’Hara are recovering.

Officials also said Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will not be at the match due to other commitments.

The team will have 19 players eligible to play tomorrow - 17 from the World Cup and two additional players who were called in. Teams are allowed six substitutes.

The match takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Allianz Field.

The USA last faced Portugal on Nov. 8, 2018, a 1-0 victory in Lisbon on a goal from Jessica McDonald that marked the historic 500th victory in U.S. WNT history.