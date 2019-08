- One motorcyclist has died and three others were seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning outside Mora, Minnesota.

According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:30 a.m., officials responded to a crash on Highway 70 at Mahogany Street. Authorities learned that a sedan driver failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a group of motorcyclists.

Two motorcyclists struck the car directly, and one was declared dead at the scene.

Three others - one man and two women - were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Another man was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials are still investigating the crash.