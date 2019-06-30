< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Storms crawl across Minnesota amidst weekend heat wave style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/chias_1561898125752_7457967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415535453-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="chias_1561898125752.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/radar_1561901301218_7458025_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415535453-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="radar_1561901301218.PNG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/wind%20gusts_1561901303889.PNG_7458027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" Posted Jun 30 2019 07:31AM CDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 08:46AM CDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:46AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415535453" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Storms moved across Minnesota Sunday morning as we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m.</p><p>A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect Sunday morning, but has since been canceled. Windy conditions will continue in the Twin Cities metro, leading into a hot and humid afternoon.</p><p>Strong winds picked up Sunday morning reaching sustained speeds of 35 MPH for parts of the greater metro. Wind gusts up to 75 mph are a possibility through the afternoon, as well as hail, heavy downpours, and lightning as this storm potential continues. </p><p>Viewers reported extremely dark clouds, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/trees-down-power-outages-reported-across-minnesota-wisconsin">power outages, and heavy winds</a> in areas like Montrose, Fridley, Eagan and more.</p><p>As we head into the start of the work week, our temperatures will drop into the seasonable 80s, but we’re looking at another round of storms for Monday.</p><p><em>Stay with FOX 9 for updates on the storms. Get the FOX 9 Weather App for the most up-to-date information on weather in your area.</em></p><p><em>There are versions for both iOS and Android devices, including a custom version designed for larger iPad screens. Pick your app store below for more information and download links:</em></p><p><strong>iPhone & iPad: <a href="https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905">https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8</a></strong></p><p><strong>Android: <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en">https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en</a></strong></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Heavy rain, strong wind, and hail associated with this system moving through Northern MN right now. More Weather Blog Stories

Overnight rain causes flash flooding in Rochester, Minn, closed airport
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:10PM CDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 08:53AM CDT
Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday caused flash flooding southeastern Minnesota.

Rochester was the target of the heaviest rainfall, with approximately 5 inches of rain falling in six hours, according to the National Weather Service. 

The Rochester International Airport was closed for several hours because of standing water on the runway. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rain flooded the runway at the airport in Rochester, Minnesota overnight, forcing the airport to close for a short time Friday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Overnight rain causes flash flooding in Rochester, Minn, closed airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday caused flash flooding southeastern Minnesota.</p><p>Rochester was the target of the heaviest rainfall, with approximately 5 inches of rain falling in six hours, according to the National Weather Service. </p><p>The Rochester International Airport was closed for several hours because of standing water on the runway. Here comes the heat: Temps to feel like 100 this weekend
By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 28 2019 08:33AM CDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 06:53PM CDT
So far, the month of June has felt a lot like climatology says it should come in: about half a degree above average through the 27th, which is about as close to average as you can get. But, it looks like our first heat wave is on its way as we round out the month.</p><p>The state has seen some pretty seasonable temperatures through the month of June so far, but many have commented that it has actually felt cool for a summer month. 2 rounds of storms possible for Twin Cities metro Thursday
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:44AM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 12:13PM CDT
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for central Minnesota, including the entire greater Twin Cities metro area, through 1 p.m. 

This does not mean the storms will magically shut down at 1 p.m., but that much of our area is likely to be done with this first round of storms by about that time and then another round will be possible. But, the Storm Prediction Center will continue to reassess the situation and could issue watches later today. </p><p>A quick reminder that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that the ingredients are coming together for severe weather to occur and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning means that severe weather is imminent or occurring. Look at it like baking cupcakes. Most Recent

Trees down, power outages reported in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin

Storms crawl across Minnesota amidst weekend heat wave

Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea

Part-time Minnesota resident sweats through heat wave in Europe

Body found during search for missing 18-year-old swimmer on Bush Lake https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/stpaul_1561900844746_7458022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/stpaul_1561900844746_7458022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/stpaul_1561900844746_7458022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Mike&#x20;Swanson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trees down, power outages reported in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/storms-crawl-across-minnesota-amidst-weekend-heat-wave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/chias_1561898125752_7457967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/chias_1561898125752_7457967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/chias_1561898125752_7457967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/chias_1561898125752_7457967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/chias_1561898125752_7457967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Chisago&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storms crawl across Minnesota amidst weekend heat wave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-meets-kim-in-dmz-becomes-first-sitting-us-president-to-step-into-hermit-kingdom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;North&#x20;Korean&#x20;leader&#x20;Kim&#x20;Jong-un&#x20;briefly&#x20;met&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Korean&#x20;demilitarized&#x20;zone&#x20;&#x28;DMZ&#x29;&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Handout&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dong-A&#x20;Ilbo&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/part-time-minnesota-resident-sweats-through-heat-wave-in-europe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/9P%20FRANCE%20IN%20THE%20HEATWAVE_00.00.01.00_1561866613293.png_7457730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/9P%20FRANCE%20IN%20THE%20HEATWAVE_00.00.01.00_1561866613293.png_7457730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/9P%20FRANCE%20IN%20THE%20HEATWAVE_00.00.01.00_1561866613293.png_7457730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/9P%20FRANCE%20IN%20THE%20HEATWAVE_00.00.01.00_1561866613293.png_7457730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/9P%20FRANCE%20IN%20THE%20HEATWAVE_00.00.01.00_1561866613293.png_7457730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Part-time Minnesota resident sweats through heat wave in Europe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-during-search-for-missing-teenage-swimmer-on-bush-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/Bush%20Lake%20search%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.55.09_1561849011326.png_7457415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/Bush%20Lake%20search%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.55.09_1561849011326.png_7457415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/Bush%20Lake%20search%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.55.09_1561849011326.png_7457415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/Bush%20Lake%20search%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.55.09_1561849011326.png_7457415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/29/Bush%20Lake%20search%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.55.09_1561849011326.png_7457415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found during search for missing 18-year-old swimmer on Bush Lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 