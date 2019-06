- Storms moved across Minnesota Sunday morning as we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect Sunday morning, but has since been canceled. Windy conditions will continue in the Twin Cities metro, leading into a hot and humid afternoon.

Strong winds picked up Sunday morning reaching sustained speeds of 35 MPH for parts of the greater metro. Wind gusts up to 75 mph are a possibility through the afternoon, as well as hail, heavy downpours, and lightning as this storm potential continues.

Viewers reported extremely dark clouds, power outages, and heavy winds in areas like Montrose, Fridley, Eagan and more.

As we head into the start of the work week, our temperatures will drop into the seasonable 80s, but we’re looking at another round of storms for Monday.

