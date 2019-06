- At least 13,000 people were without power Sunday morning as storms move across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to Xcel Energy, around 8 a.m. more than 100 outage orders were reported, affecting about 13,168 customers. The issues are currently being resolved.

Meanwhile, in Barron County, authorities are responding to reports of several trees knocked down as powerful winds blow through parts of the state.

Residents throughout Minnesota are also reporting trees knocked down in areas like St. Paul.

