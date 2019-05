- After a beautiful Sunday, Memorial Day saw heavy rains and strong winds travel across much of Minnesota.

Funnel clouds were reported in south-central Minnesota, and cities like New Ulm and Farmington saw about 2.5 inches of rain by the late afternoon.

There were also several tornado touchdowns in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, including some in Freeborn County and Fillmore County with no injuries reported. Storm assessment teams will survey the storm damage Tuesday.

The Twin Cities picked up 1.78" of rain Monday, and when added into our 2019 numbers, it makes 15.56" since Jan. 1. On average, we would be at 9.14" by this point in May. So, we are 6.42" above average.

Rain Totals:

New Ulm: 2.5"

Farmington: 2.4"

Brooklyn Park: 2.2"

MSP Airport: 1.75"

Lakeville: 1.75"

Bloomington: 1.5"