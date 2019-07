- It may be mid-July, but this is Minne-snow-ta and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport still has some snow on the ground.

On Thursday, the airport shared a photo on Instagram of their snow pile, where the plows had deposited all that snow we got this winter.

The snow pile is just barely hanging on, but with the heat on Friday and storms on tap for the weekend, the airport does not expect the snow to last much longer.

In Appleton, Wisconsin, a snow pile in one of the downtown parking garages refused to melt until July 9.