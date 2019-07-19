< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419128834" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419128834" data-article-version="1.0">Snow still on ground at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, despite heat</h1> Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, despite heat"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419128834.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419128834");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419128834-419131470"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The snow pile at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still hanging on as of July 19. The snow pile at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still hanging on as of July 19. (Photo credit: MSP Airport) (Photo credit: MSP Airport)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419128834-419131470" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/MSP%20Airport%20snow%20pile_1563553433161.JPG_7534873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The snow pile at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still hanging on as of July 19. The snow pile at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still hanging on as of July 19. (Photo credit: MSP Airport) <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p>

<p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - It may be mid-July, but this is Minne-snow-ta and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport still has some snow on the ground. </p><p>On Thursday, the airport shared a photo on Instagram of their snow pile, where the plows had deposited all that snow we got this winter. </p><p>The snow pile is just barely hanging on, but with the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/wind-hail-isolated-tornadoes-possible-for-parts-of-mn-wi-friday">heat on Friday and storms on tap for the weekend</a>, the airport does not expect the snow to last much longer. </p><p>In Appleton, Wisconsin, a snow pile in one of the downtown parking garages <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/stubborn-pile-of-snow-in-appleton-wis-refuses-to-melt">refused to melt until July 9</a>. </p> border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0Ek7SGnmsR/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0Ek7SGnmsR/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0Ek7SGnmsR/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">With this week's heat and rain, we think this will be our last snow pile update. Isn't it pretty? 😉 High-five to those of you said it would stick around until mid-July! #msp #mspairport #airport #winter #summer #snow #minnesota #minnesnowta #snowpile #aviation #instaaviation</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mspairport/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> MSP Airport</a> (@mspairport) on <time datetime="2019-07-18T20:28:22+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jul 18, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT</time></p></div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Weather Stories</h3>
</header> <li>
<a href="/weather/weather-blog/tornado-watch-issued-for-twin-cities-parts-of-central-minn-western-wisconsin" title="Tornado watch issued for Twin Cities, parts of central Minn., western Wisconsin" data-articleId="419187525" >
<h4>Tornado watch issued for Twin Cities, parts of central Minn., western Wisconsin</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:51PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p>
<p>UPDATE (4:01 p.m.): A tornado warning has been issued for Kanabec County until 4:30 p.m.</p><p>------------</p><p>UPDATE (3:24p): A tornado warning has been put into effect for Morrison and Todd counties until 4 p.m. as storm move east.</p>
</a>
</li> <li>
<a href="/weather/wind-hail-isolated-tornadoes-possible-for-parts-of-mn-wi-friday" title="Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin" data-articleId="419095229" >
<h4>Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin</h4>
By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9 </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p>
<p>There are a few big weather threats Friday in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. </p><p>First, it will be the heat and humidity with the temperature soaring into the 90s, but dewpoints will be nearly off the charts today leading to a "feels like" temp of 105 degrees or more for much of central and southern Minnesota. class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hail_in_Osakis__Minnesota_0_7535712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hail_in_Osakis__Minnesota_0_7535712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hail_in_Osakis__Minnesota_0_7535712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hail_in_Osakis__Minnesota_0_7535712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hail_in_Osakis__Minnesota_0_7535712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A severe storm brought in hail at a campground near Osakis, Minnesota. Video Courtesy: Carol Deno" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are a few big weather threats Friday in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. </p><p>First, it will be the heat and humidity with the temperature soaring into the 90s, but dewpoints will be nearly off the charts today leading to a “feels like” temp of 105 degrees or more for much of central and southern Minnesota. It's this heat and humidity that has a potential to lead to a significant severe weather outbreak Friday afternoon and evening for the central half of the state, which could include the greater Twin Cities metro area.</p><p>But, many of the above variables and the overall outcome Friday have huge contingencies on what happens with the cluster of storms moving through parts of northeastern South Dakota Friday morning. The added cloud cover associated with this line could lead to slightly cooler temps for some (although likely not enough to significantly decrease afternoon highs) but could also lay the groundwork for a rapidly changing and unexpected atmospheric environment late Friday afternoon and evening.</p>
</a>
</li> <li>
<a href="/weather/major-heat-wave-expands-to-30-states-through-the-weekend" title="Major heat wave expands to over 30 states through the weekend" data-articleId="418869422" >
<h4>Major heat wave expands to over 30 states through the weekend</h4>
By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:51AM CDT</span></p> <p>It's that time of year. Heat is peaking across much of the Northern Hemisphere and the United States is no exception, with a heat wave expanding to much of the eastern two-thirds of the country through the weekend.</p><p>It's been plenty hot already in the central U.S. over the last couple of days, but that heat is pushing eastward and could include more than 150 million people from Kansas City to Boston before the week is out. </p><p>The Twin Cities metro will get some of this heat with a heat index close to 100 degrees on Thursday and could actually top 105 degrees on Friday, but then will get some quick and much-needed relief for the weekend.</p>
</a>
</li>
</section> 