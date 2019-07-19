< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0">5 PHOTOS</a>
</h4></aside> src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Severe weather risk July 19"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%202_1563543318806.png_7534370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tornado risk July 19"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%203_1563543322034.png_7534371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="High wind risk July 19"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%204_1563543322657.png_7534372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Hail risk July 19"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%205_1563543324630.png_7534373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419095229-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Severe weather risk July 19"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%202_1563543318806.png_7534370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Tornado risk July 19"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%203_1563543322034.png_7534371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="High wind risk July 19"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%204_1563543322657.png_7534372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Hail risk July 19"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%205_1563543324630.png_7534373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/weather/wind-hail-isolated-tornadoes-possible-for-parts-of-mn-wi-friday">Cody Matz, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:32AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="relatedHeadlines-419095229" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - There are a few big weather threats Friday in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. </p><p>First, it will be the heat and humidity with the temperature soaring into the 90s, but dewpoints will be nearly off the charts today leading to a “feels like” temp of 105 degrees or more for much of central and southern Minnesota. It’s this heat and humidity that has a potential to lead to a significant severe weather outbreak Friday afternoon and evening for the central half of the state, which could include the greater Twin Cities metro area.</p><p>But, many of the above variables and the overall outcome Friday have huge contingencies on what happens with the cluster of storms moving through parts of northeastern South Dakota Friday morning. The added cloud cover associated with this line could lead to slightly cooler temps for some (although likely not enough to significantly decrease afternoon highs) but could also lay the groundwork for a rapidly changing and unexpected atmospheric environment late Friday afternoon and evening.</p><p>That said, a significant severe weather outbreak is becoming increasingly likely Friday afternoon and evening, especially from the Twin Cities metro and points northward where the Enhanced and Moderate Risk zones have been issued.</p><p>Storms will likely form on outflow boundaries (rain cooled air) from morning storms and/or the leading edge of a cold front that will be pushing through western Minnesota. Because of the heat and humidity along with plenty of wind shear, all severe weather modes are possible including large hail to baseball size, damaging winds in excess of 75 mph, and even isolated long lived and violent tornadoes.</p><p>These types of conditions are not particularly common in Minnesota and can lead to large severe weather outbreaks, however, they don’t always lead to significant severe storms and unfortunately there is no way to know for sure if a large outbreak will happen or not until it’s over.</p><p>This outlook just means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur and folks should review their severe storm procedures before Friday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Threats:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Key Threats: <ul> <li>Damaging Wind Gusts (60 - 80 mph)</li> <li>Large Hail (Greater than 1” in diameter but could up to baseball size)</li> <li>Isolated Tornadoes (Large and long lived tornadoes possible)</li> </ul> </li> <li>Secondary Threat: <ul> <li>Heavy Rain (Local amounts greater than 2” possible)</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p>The overall severe weather risk for the area shows the greatest risk zone extending from central Minnesota through the North Metro and through much of northern Wisconsin. </p><p>The overall risk for severe weather has also been broken down into individual categories to help illustrate where the greatest risk for these types of severe weather are located.</p><p>While the overall probability for each individual type of severe weather is greatest in the “highest risk areas," you can still get severe storms in the lower risk zones, there is just a lower probability. </p><p><strong>Hazardous Weather Outlook:</strong></p><p>There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday night, with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes possible. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major heat wave expands to over 30 states through the weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s that time of year. Heat is peaking across much of the Northern Hemisphere and the United States is no exception, with a heat wave expanding to much of the eastern two-thirds of the country through the weekend.</p><p>It’s been plenty hot already in the central U.S. over the last couple of days, but that heat is pushing eastward and could include more than 150 million people from Kansas City to Boston before the week is out. </p><p>The Twin Cities metro will get some of this heat with a heat index close to 100 degrees on Thursday and could actually top 105 degrees on Friday, but then will get some quick and much-needed relief for the weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/large-hail-hits-south-twin-cities-metro-early-thursday-morning" title="Large hail pelts south Twin Cities metro during early morning storm" data-articleId="418867217" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo credit: Jennifer Golden/Burnsville, Minnesota)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Large hail pelts south Twin Cities metro during early morning storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Storms rolled through portions of the state overnight, including parts of the south Twin Cities metro, bringing with it some large hail. </p><p>A stronger storm rolled through Prior Lake, Savage and Burnsville between 4:20 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. with widespread hail reported up to roughly 2 inches in diameter--slightly larger than golf balls.</p><p>Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/minnesota-under-flash-flood-watch-tonight-more-storms-possible" title="Parts of Minnesota under Flash Flood Watch tonight, more storms possible" data-articleId="418647454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parts of Minnesota under Flash Flood Watch tonight, more storms possible</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the bout of severe weather continues, parts of Minnesota are under a slight risk and marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday.</p><p>A few storms are hitting this morning and crossing the state from west to east, but much stronger storms are expected this afternoon and evening thanks to our muggy atmosphere.</p><p>There's a slight severe risk for storms this afternoon and tonight, with large hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible. An isolated tornado threat is possible, too.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>What you didn't see during the first moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/semi-driver-in-fatal-distracted-driving-crash-to-be-sentenced-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Washington&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Semi driver gets one year in jail for fatal crash while scrolling Zillow app</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/wind-hail-isolated-tornadoes-possible-for-parts-of-mn-wi-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-happy-birthday-loser-2-year-old-has-hilarious-reaction-to-cake-mix-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/loser%20cake_1563537036654.png_7534330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/loser%20cake_1563537036654.png_7534330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/loser%20cake_1563537036654.png_7534330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/loser%20cake_1563537036654.png_7534330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/loser%20cake_1563537036654.png_7534330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Melin&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jones" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Happy Birthday Loser' 2-year-old has hilarious reaction to cake mix-up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twin-cities-counties-open-cooling-centers-under-excessive-heat-warning-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cooling%20center%20maps_1563536387158.jpg_7534325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cooling%20center%20maps_1563536387158.jpg_7534325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cooling%20center%20maps_1563536387158.jpg_7534325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cooling%20center%20maps_1563536387158.jpg_7534325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cooling%20center%20maps_1563536387158.jpg_7534325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hennepin&#x20;and&#x20;Ramsey&#x20;Counties&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twin Cities counties open cooling centers under Excessive Heat Warning Friday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 