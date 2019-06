- It may be mid-June, but a stubborn pile of snow refuses to melt in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The City of Appleton tweeted a photo of the snow pile, found in a parking ramp on North Morrison Street downtown.

If you guessed mid-June for the time that the Yellow Parking Ramp snow pile would be gone, well ... #winterisstillhere #appleton pic.twitter.com/v4om9jEwkM — City of Appleton (@cityofappleton) June 14, 2019

The same pile of snow lasted until July 9 last year, the city said.

FOX 11 in Green Bay reported last year that the snow pile sits in the dumping spot for snow that collects on the roof of the parking ramp.