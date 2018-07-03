Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures in southwestern Minnesota

Posted: Jul 03 2018 07:56AM CDT

Video Posted: Jul 03 2018 05:37PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03 2018 07:47PM CDT

MARSHALL, Minn. (KMSP) - Roads are under water in southwestern Minnesota after some areas got up to seven inches of rain Tuesday morning. 

Flooding has been reported in Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties, causing many road closures in the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Redwood, Brown and Renville counties until 4:45 p.m. 

A No Travel Advisory has also been issued for Murray County by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

There have also been reports of flooded businesses and residences in Wabasso in Redwood County, according to the National Weather Service. 

The Redwood River near Redwood Falls has reportedly risen six feet since 2 a.m.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office told Fox 9 they had to rescue some people from their cars Tuesday morning. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office also had to assist a driver after he crashed into a washed out road. Luckily, he escaped unharmed.

MnDOT is reminding drivers that driving through water is dangerous. Vehicles can be swept away in only several inches of moving water. 

Road closures

  • Highway 59 at 191st Street near Lake Shetek - open to truck traffic only

Rainfall totals

Currie: 7.10" 

Redwood Falls: 5.21"

Lucan: 4.55"

Beaver Falls: 3.67"

Lynd: 3.50" 

Hanley Falls: 2.75" 

