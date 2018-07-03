Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures in southwestern Minnesota

- Roads are under water in southwestern Minnesota after some areas got up to seven inches of rain Tuesday morning.

Flooding has been reported in Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties, causing many road closures in the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Redwood, Brown and Renville counties until 4:45 p.m.

A No Travel Advisory has also been issued for Murray County by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Time for “plan B” of the #4thOfJuly festivities. MnDOT has issued a No Travel Advisory for all of Murray Co. in southern MN due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/WSq81LWQ4u — Leah Beno (@LeahBenoFox9) July 3, 2018

There have also been reports of flooded businesses and residences in Wabasso in Redwood County, according to the National Weather Service.

Wabasso got dumped on - hearing reports of 7"+. Lots of flooding at businesses and residences. Pictures of ballfield, Main St, and Kibble tractor lot - water levels have receded. Good news, the rabbit survived. pic.twitter.com/rvjBtGs38P — Nick Schwarz (@njschwarz) July 3, 2018

The Redwood River near Redwood Falls has reportedly risen six feet since 2 a.m.

These are “the falls” in Redwood Falls. Normally you can walk across them. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/BVT1YwcKJ7 — Rob Olson (@RobOlsonFOX9) July 3, 2018

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office told Fox 9 they had to rescue some people from their cars Tuesday morning. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office also had to assist a driver after he crashed into a washed out road. Luckily, he escaped unharmed.

MnDOT is reminding drivers that driving through water is dangerous. Vehicles can be swept away in only several inches of moving water.

Road closures

Highway 59 at 191st Street near Lake Shetek - open to truck traffic only

Rainfall totals

Currie: 7.10"

Redwood Falls: 5.21"

Lucan: 4.55"

Beaver Falls: 3.67"

Lynd: 3.50"

Hanley Falls: 2.75"

8:30 AM: A USGS river gauge precipitation sensor 3 miles west southwest of Redwood Falls on the Redwood River reported 7.12" of rain in the past 24 hours. The river has risen 6 feet since 2 AM. Latest info: https://t.co/73AQJ2rEpI #mnwx pic.twitter.com/KxEmYPq7XT — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 3, 2018