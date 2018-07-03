Teen crashes into washed out road in Renville County, Minn.

Posted: Jul 03 2018 02:25PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03 2018 02:38PM CDT

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KMSP) - As Minnesotans continue coping with significant flooding, one teen is lucky to have escaped a scary situation unharmed.

According to the Renville County sheriff's office, a 16-year-old driver crashed after the township road washed out around the culvert beneath it.

Luckily, the teen was wearing his seat belt.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Redwood, Brown and Renville counties until 4:45 p.m.

