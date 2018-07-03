Teen crashes into washed out road in Renville County, Minn.
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KMSP) - As Minnesotans continue coping with significant flooding, one teen is lucky to have escaped a scary situation unharmed.
According to the Renville County sheriff's office, a 16-year-old driver crashed after the township road washed out around the culvert beneath it.
Luckily, the teen was wearing his seat belt.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Redwood, Brown and Renville counties until 4:45 p.m.