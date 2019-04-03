< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Worried about election security, Ellison, 21 other AGs write letter to Congress addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/worried-about-election-security-ellison-21-other-ags-write-letter-to-congress" addthis:title="Worried about election security, Ellison, 21 other AGs write letter to Congress"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413387516.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413387516");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413387516-398621411"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413387516-398621411" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:32PM CDT</span></p> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413387516" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and 21 of his fellow AGs across the country sent a letter to Congress Tuesday requesting they take action as it relates to election integrity nationwide.</p><p>In a release, Ellison said he has “significant concern regarding the persistent threats to our election systems.”</p><p>The letter asks Congress to provide additional election security grants to states and localities, to support the establishment of cybersecurity and audit standards for election systems and to pass bipartisan election security legislation.</p><p>“Our democracy works only if we can trust the integrity of our elections — and that integrity was breached in 2016. What we need to do to rebuild it is not a mystery to anyone, including Congress. I put together this coalition of attorneys general because as the chief legal officers of our states, we know it is past time for Congress to act,” Attorney General Ellison said.</p><p>According to Ellison’s office, the letter comes after confirmed reports that Russia successfully breached election systems in Florida and North Carolina.</p><p>Joining the letter that Attorney General Ellison led are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. Walz criticizes DFL official for 'murder boat' remark" data-articleId="413382218" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Brian Skon)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz criticizes DFL official for 'murder boat' remark</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Tim Walz is criticizing a Minnesota Democratic party official for describing a Navy ship as a "murder boat."</p><p>Walz, a Democrat who served in the military, said he was "totally appalled" by a tweet from William Davis, the deputy communications director for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. In his weekend tweet, Davis called the newly christened USS Minneapolis-St. Paul a "murder boat."</p><p>Davis deleted the tweet Monday after he was sharply criticized, and said he meant no disrespect for soldiers. He said he was "talking about a weapon of war."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/klobuchar-outlines-list-of-actions-for-first-100-days-as-president" title="Klobuchar outlines list of actions for first 100 days as president" data-articleId="413380328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Klobuchar outlines list of actions for first 100 days as president</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 03:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Senator Amy Klobuchar released a plan detailing more than 100 actions she hopes to take within her first 100 days as president.</p><p>Klobuchar is among a crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020.</p><p>Her announcement comes the same day President Donald Trump is planning to hold his 2020 re-election campaign kickoff rally in Florida. Last week, Klobuchar said she would support impeachment proceedings against Trump.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-give-turtles-a-brake-dnr-asks-drivers-to-watch-out-for-crossing-turtles" title="'Give turtles a brake': DNR asks drivers to watch out for crossing turtles" data-articleId="413372524" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota/Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Give turtles a brake': DNR asks drivers to watch out for crossing turtles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 03:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Citing an increase in broken turtle shells, wildlife officials are reminding drivers to watch out for turtles crossing the road.</p><p>The Minnesota DNR said that this time of year, many female turtles are traveling to nest, looking for good spots to deposit their eggs.</p><p>Drivers are asked to allow turtles to cross the road, while also being mindful of traffic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-walz-criticizes-dfl-official-for-murder-boat-remark" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Brian&#x20;Skon&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gov. Walz criticizes DFL official for 'murder boat' remark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/klobuchar-outlines-list-of-actions-for-first-100-days-as-president" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Klobuchar outlines list of actions for first 100 days as president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-give-turtles-a-brake-dnr-asks-drivers-to-watch-out-for-crossing-turtles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Rehabilitation&#x20;Center&#x20;of&#x20;Minnesota&#x2f;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Give turtles a brake': DNR asks drivers to watch out for crossing turtles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rare-tadpoles-bred-at-the-como-zoo-to-be-released-in-wyoming" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Como&#x20;Zoo&#x20;sent&#x20;nearly&#x20;3&#x2c;300&#x20;tadpoles&#x20;they&#x20;bred&#x20;to&#x20;Wyoming&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;released&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;wild&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare tadpoles, bred at Como Zoo, to be released in Wyoming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/group-reportedly-falls-ill-at-dominican-republic-resort-during-teens-senior-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Triathlon&#x20;competitors&#x20;pass&#x20;under&#x20;palm&#x20;trees&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;2003&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;emergency&#x20;department&#x20;sign&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Donald&#x20;Miralle&#x20;and&#x20;Jack&#x20;Taylor&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group reportedly falls ill at Dominican Republic resort during teens' senior trip</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 