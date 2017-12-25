Wisconsin woman arrested for stealing baby Jesus figurine from nativity scene

- A 21-year-old Wisconsin woman was arrested on Christmas Eve for stealing a baby Jesus figurine from a local nativity scene.

On Dec. 24 around 2 a.m., a police officer noticed a woman walking down North Main Street in West Bend, Wisconsin carrying a baby Jesus figurine. The officer attempted to stop the woman and speak with her, but she dropped the figurine and ran.

The baby Jesus figurine had come from the nativity scene in nearby Old Settlers Park, a few blocks away. The figurine was a replacement for the original baby Jesus statue, which was damaged by vandals earlier in the month.

After a short chase, the officer stopped the woman. She was arrested on charges of theft and obstructing an officer.

Police have not determined whether the woman is also responsible for the damage to the baby Jesus figurine on Dec. 17.