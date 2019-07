- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor and remember Pilot Timothy McDonald, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Brainerd, Minn.

The governor ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 9.

McDonald died in a helicopter crash June 28 while working for North Memorial Health Air Care. The crash also killed nurse Debra K Schott and injured paramedic Josh Duda. Flags were flown at half-staff July 3 to honor nurse Schott.

“Pilot McDonald was an outstanding pilot who was respected and admired by his colleagues and served the public with dignity and pride,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Pilot Tim McDonald for his dedicated services to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community."