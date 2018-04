This unoccupied boat washed ashore on the Mississippi River near Lake Pepin.

- The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person after an empty boat washed ashore near Lake Pepin, according to the department's Facebook page.

Officers are currently searching the southern portion of Lake Pepin and the area downriver.

Anyone with information on the missing boat or the search is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (651)565-3361.