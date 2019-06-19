< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story413660138" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413660138" data-article-version="1.0">Tree removal irks neighbors of Southwest Light Rail construction</h1> </header> 19 2019 09:42PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/tree-removal-irks-neighbors-of-southwest-light-rail-construction">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413660138"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:42PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413660138-413660152" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413660138" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Construction for the Southwest Light Rail is officially underway and although the plans have been in the works for years, the new reality is tough to take for people living along the line.</p><p>Some neighbors aren’t happy about the fate of the trees along the route, either.</p><p>Gary Zywotko knew workers from the SWLRT project were going to take down some trees on land owned by the Cedar Lake Shores Townhome Association, but he didn’t expect them to cut down two 60-70 foot tall pine trees inside the fence in his front yard.</p><p>“We were told the pink represented trees that were not to be cut off,” Zywotko said. “What’s inexplicable is why did they come deep into the property to cut these down?”</p><p>The project spokesperson says workers will replant 800 trees along with native grasses and wildflowers when construction wraps up in 2023.</p><p>“We’re not just turning this into a moonscape and when it’s done we’re leaving,” said Trevor Roy, a SWLRT project spokesperson. “We want this to be a resource still for residents and visitors.”</p><p>The tree removals are the latest developments in the 5-year construction of a commuter rail line that will connect downtown Minneapolis with the southwest suburbs.</p><p>The project spokesperson says crews have also cut down trees in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie and started demolition at the Southwest Transit Station where the line will end.</p><p>“We understand construction is inconvenient. Bear with us. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/town-ball-in-howard-lake-all-about-community" title="Town ball in Howard Lake all about community" data-articleId="413662715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Howard Lake's town ball team has a curious naming history" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Town ball in Howard Lake all about community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It takes a community that has a passion for baseball to make town ball work, and there's not a better example than Howard Lake.</p><p>It's not a Minnesota summer night without taking the family to the ballpark watching the local amateur team.</p><p>Week 3 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour brings us to Memorial Park in Howard Lake, also known as "The Orphanage." It's the home of the Howard Lake Orphans, a name the team has embraced since its start in 1995. Howard Lake is a small-town about an hour west of the Twin Cities with a little more than 2,000 residents, and they love their amateur baseball.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sober-skippers-new-app-provides-designated-driver-for-your-boat-in-minnesota" title="Sober Skippers: New app provides designated driver for your boat in Minnesota" data-articleId="413646102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sober Skippers: New app provides designated driver for your boat in Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We all know how lifesaving a designated driver can be, so now you can arrange a designated captain for your boat.</p><p>A new initiative is kicking off this summer where you can hire someone to steer a boat through an app called Sober Skippers.</p><p>All you have to do is download the app and select a captain for your boat trip. You do need to give 24 hours advance notice for the logistics of getting out on the water, but it’s all an effort to cut down on drinking and boating.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/project-hopes-to-revive-howard-lake-s-city-hall" title="Project hopes to revive Howard Lake's city hall" data-articleId="413642679" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Preserving_Howard_Lake_s_city_hall_0_7421055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Preserving_Howard_Lake_s_city_hall_0_7421055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Preserving_Howard_Lake_s_city_hall_0_7421055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Preserving_Howard_Lake_s_city_hall_0_7421055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Preserving_Howard_Lake_s_city_hall_0_7421055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The building has been many things over the years, but is now looking for cash for some needed repairs" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Project hopes to revive Howard Lake's city hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>40 miles straight west of the Twin Cities, sits an old railroad town known today as Howard Lake.</p><p>“Ultimately they needed a spot for a depot to drop off mail and pick off water for the steam locomotives,” said city administrator Nick Haggenmiller.</p><p>Not long after its founding in 1878, advances in rail transit meant there was no longer a need for trains to stop in Howard Lake and eventually the future of the town was in question.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/town-ball-in-howard-lake-all-about-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_20190619231058"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Town ball in Howard Lake all about community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tree-removal-irks-neighbors-of-southwest-light-rail-construction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tree removal SWLRT"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tree removal irks neighbors of Southwest Light Rail construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/project-hopes-to-revive-howard-lake-s-city-hall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/6-P-HOWARD%20LAKE%20CITY%20HALL_00.00.37.22_1560989146267.png_7421204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Howard Lake City Hall is a $1.6 million project will revitalize the building and downtown" title="HOWARD LAKE CITY HALL.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Project hopes to revive Howard Lake's city hall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-air-lines-experiencing-online-outage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="waga atlanta airport delta plane taxiway side and front_1558986812627.JPG-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Delta Air Lines online services return after brief outage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column 