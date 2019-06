- A 17-year-old boy died after he drowned in a lake Saturday night in Anoka County, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 8 p.m., authorities responded to Coon Lake Beach in Columbus, Minn. on a report of a possible drowning.

Officials say the teen was found by bystanders and was taken to shore. Citizens and deputies administered CPR, and the teen was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities determined the teen was swimming at the beach with friends when he began struggling in deeper water before going under. He has been identified as Tim Cao Nguyen of Blaine, Minn.