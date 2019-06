- Investigators say several people broke into a home in Columbia Heights, Minnesota last Wednesday and robbed a couple in their 80s and their adult son at gunpoint.

At 12:17 a.m., police responded to a home on the 4500 block of Madison Street Northeast on a report that four or five people had forced entry in the home, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said a man armed with a semi-automatic pistol woke up the 87-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife and demanded money. The couple’s 58-year-old son, who also lived in the home, was forced from his bedroom into another section of the home.

The suspects continued to demand money. At one point, the 87-year-old man was struck in the head with a pistol.

The suspects fled the house with a television, cell phone and wallet.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured video of a vehicle speeding away from the area shortly after the 911 call.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact the Columbia Heights Police Department or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-4270-1212.