Suspect's family speaks out, not allowed to visit son at HCMC

- The father of the man who was shot and injured in an interview room by police spoke at at the Minneapolis City Hall on Friday.

Eric Fischer, Marcus Fischer's father delivered his speech just moments before the BCA released new information on what happened to his son.

“I don’t know what to think, at this time, until I’m able to talk with my son one-on-one,” Fischer said.

Fisher said he has not seen his son since Thursday. The 18-year-old is still recovering at HCMC after being shot by Minneapolis police officers on Monday.

“They say he could hear us talk,” Fischer said. “And we talked with him as much as we could, to let him know that we’re there for him everything like that. And that we’re still by his side.”

The BCA released findings of its preliminary investigation moments after the news conference ended.

Marcus Fischer had been brought into room 108 at city hall for questioning in connection with a December 13th shooting. When investigators stepped out of the room, Fischer began stabbing himself with a knife, the BCA reported.

Officers attempted to convince Fischer to stop harming himself, but he ignored them. Then Officer Martinson used a Taser, but it was ineffective. After that, Sgt. Gene Suker and Officer David Carey shot Fischer multiple times.

Activists joined Fischer’s father at city hall to question their version of events.

“The story’s already crazy folks, let’s be honest,” Mel Reeves, an activist said. “You have the police saying they shot him in order to save him, which sounds just ludicrous on its face.”

Fischer said that while he understands that the legal process needs to unfold, he just wants to see his son.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they worked to maintain access for Fischer’s family while he was in their custody. Now he is being held by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office because he was formally charged in connection with that shooting.

Hennepin County confirmed that they received a visitation request from the Fischer family. However, when an inmate is still hospitalized but in custody visitors are typically not allowed due to safety concerns, a Hennepin County spokesperson told Fox 9.

