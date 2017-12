- The Minneapolis Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the three Minneapolis police officers who shot and injured a man in an interview room at City Hall Monday.

The three officers are Sgt. Gene Suker, a 20-year veteran with the Minneapolis Police Department, Officer Jerome Carey, who has been with the MPD for one year and Officer David Martinson, who has been with the MPD for eight years.

Earlier this week, the victim, identified as Marcus Fisher, 18, of Minneapolis, was charged in an unrelated shooting incident. He remains hospitalized at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Investigators had just finished questioning Fisher in an interview room about the other shooting. According to the BCA, shortly after they stepped out to get Fisher a bottle of water, he pulled out a large folding knife that he had concealed in his waistband and began stabbing himself.

When one of the investigators returned to the room several minutes later, he saw what Fisher was doing and called for help.

The three officers attempted to convince Fisher to drop his knife and stop hurting himself, but he ignored their commands. Officer Martinson deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective.

Fisher continued to ignore the officers' commands and walked towards them with his knife, at which point Officer Carey and Sgt. Suker fired their weapons, injuring Fisher.

Fisher was taken by ambulance to HCMC.

The BCA is still investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will present their findings to the Washington County attorney's office, who has been asked to review the case due to a conflict of interest in the Hennepin County attorney's office.