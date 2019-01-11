Suspect in Closs case briefly worked at same plant as teen's parents

- Law enforcement authorities say the man suspected of abducting Jayme Closs did not personally know her, however, he briefly worked at the same plant as Jayme's parents.

On Oct. 15, Jayme's parents, Denise and James Closs, were shot to death in their home in Barron, Wisconsin. Jayme went missing until she was found by a woman walking her dog in the Town of Gordon, about an hour north of Barron. Authorities said Friday they have arrested 21-year-old Jake Patterson of Gordon for the abduction of Jayme and the murders of her parents.

Denise and James Closs both worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron. While the search for Jayme progressed, Jennie-O helped bring the reward amount for tip information for Jayme to $50,000. The company also worked with the community to light a Tree of Hope for Jayme during the holidays.

Almost three years ago, Jake Patterson was hired for one day at the Jennie-O Turkey Store, according to Jennie-O Turkey Store President Steve Lykken. Patterson, however, quit the next day saying he was moving away from the area.

"On behalf of the entire Jennie-O and Hormel Foods family, we are overjoyed at the news of Jayme's safe return," said Jennie-O Turkey Store President Steve Lykken in a statement. "Barron is an incredibly strong community and one that never lost hope in her safe return. We are still mourning the loss of longtime Jennie-O family members Jim and Denise, but our entire team is celebrating with the community, and the world, that Jayme has been found."