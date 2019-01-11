'I'm Jayme': Dog walker recounts finding Jayme Closs

- In more ways than one, missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs could not have stumbled across a person better equipped to help after she escaped her suspected abductor Thursday.

Jeanne Nutter was visiting her cabin in the Town of Gordon, Wiscosin when she decided to take her dog for a walk. Nutter, also happens to be a former child protective services worker for 30 years.

When Nutter returned to her driveway, she saw a girl wearing just a sweatshirt with leggings and shoes too big for her feet.

"When I went up to her she grabbed on to me and said, 'I’m Jayme,'" said Nutter. "She came up to me saying, 'Please help me I’m lost. I don’t know where I am.'"

Jayme had been missing since Oct. 15 when law enforcement found her parents murdered in their home in Barron.

Nutter said her first reaction at the discovery was shock, but she knew she immediately needed to get Jayme somewhere safe.

"I kept thinking be calm, be calm and get her off the road," said Nutter.

Nutter didn't have her cell phone with her and decided to take her to home further down the road, where they made the call to law enforcement.

Nutter says Closs didn't know she was roughly an hour north of her hometown in Barron. The teen was quiet as they waited for law enforcement to arrive. Nutter says she's just glad Jayme is finally going home.

"I did what any good social worker would do and what I would hope any human being would do is help a child in need no matter the circumstances were," said Nutter. "So my goal was to get her to a safe place and I did."