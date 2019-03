- The 2-year-old Milwaukee girl that was reported missing was found dead in a ditch along Hwy. 218 near Blooming Prairie, Minn. Friday night, according to the Minnesota BCA.

The BCA is now investigating the case of Noelani Robinson's death. The medical examiner determined the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say a passerby reported seeing a blanket and possible remains in the ditch along Hwy. 218. around 6 p.m. Friday night. Local police responded to the scene and determined the child's body appeared to have been there for a number of days.

Crews from the BCA and local law enforcement remained at the scene through the night and executed a search warrant at an Autsin, Minn. hotel early this morning, where it is believed the child's father stayed at one ponit last week.

Robinson was initially taken by her father, Dariaz Higgins, who was taken into custody Wednesday in Milwaukee. He is being held accused of murdering Noelani's mother Sierra Robinson.