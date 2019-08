- One person is in the hospital after St. Paul firefighters performed a rope rescue along a Mississippi River bluff, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. firefighters responded to a technical rescue along Mississippi River Boulevard.

Fire officials say a teenager went around the railing at a scenic overlook and fell from a walking path to a ledge about 12 to 15 feet below and couldn't climb back up.

The rescue crew set up rigging to rope down to the victim and rescue the teen along the bluff. According to the tweet, the firefighters "quickly" rescued the person, who then went to the hospital.

"It is fortunate we have individuals trained in different technical skill sets in St. Paul," said St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso. "That training not only benefits the residents of St. Paul, but has the ability to save lives across the state."

This rescue marked the third time in the last few days St. Paul's rope rescue squad has been called into action. On Monday, they helped rescue a construction worker from Kraus-Anderson who was trapped when a trench collapsed near the Mill City Museum in downtown Minneapolis. Over the weekend, two members of the advanced technical rescue team had to hang under a helicopter to pull an injured camper from a remote area near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.