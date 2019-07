- Emergency responders rescued a construction worker from a downtown Minneapolis work site after he got caught in sand up to his knees, according to a statement from the Kraus-Anderson Construction Company.

The collapse occurred happened Monday around 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Park Avenue in Minneapolis. A worker was removing retaining wall boards when his foot got caught between the wall board and the building's footings. In that area, the sand was up to his knees.

Rescue crews removed the sand to free him and got him out from the collapsed trench by 11 a.m. Responders took him to HCMC for observation.

The Kraus-Anderson Construction Company released a statement, saying the incident is still under investigation.

"We are grateful to the first responders and for the cooperation of the entire site crew in assisting us with the worker’s rescue," read the statement in part. "Our thoughts go out to him and his family for a quick recovery."