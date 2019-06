- The St. Louis Park City Council will be revisiting its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its council meetings, according to a statement from a city official.

At the council meeting on June 17, the council voted 5-0 to adopt the ordinance to change the requirement to recite the pledge at the start of the meeting.

According to the city official, the council is planning to look back on their decision "after hearing many comments from the community" since the ordinance passed.

The change was set to go in effect on July 15.

The council plans to discuss the topic at a study session on July 8 at 6:30 p.m.