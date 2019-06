- Councilors and even the Mayor of St. Louis Park were tight-lipped about their decision to take the Pledge of Allegiance out of its council meetings and support for the decision is hard to find on the streets.

Wednesday was one of the last times the St. Louis Park City Council will say the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of its meetings outside of special occasions.

The change, sponsored by Councilor Anne Mavity, takes effect July 15. She reportedly said about half the cities in Minnesota don’t require the Pledge to be said at council meetings.

The vote was 5-0 with Mayor Jake Spano and Councilor Thom Miller absent.

While Mavity wouldn’t return FOX 9’s request for comment, the Council cited a desire to accommodate the city’s increasingly diverse population.

“We should say the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Carolyn Campbell, on the streets of St. Louis Park.

Folks willing to talk to FOX 9 around the city don’t seem to be offended by the pledge one bit.

“I really think they should say that because this is America,” Campbell added.

“If we go to other countries, they’re not going to accommodate us so I just feel we should hold to it,” said Carolyn Saunders.

“Strongly think that it should stay,” added Geraldo Rivera.

FOX 9 reached out to the Mayor and Councilor who were absent during the vote on the decision, but we have yet to hear back from either of them.