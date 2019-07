- A five-year-old girl suffered a head injury on a boat on Lake Alexander on Independence Day, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

At 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to the reported boating accident at the lake, which is southeast of Motley, Minnesota.

Officials learned the girl was on a wakeboard boat that was pulling a tube with riders. The ski tower on the boat broke, collapsed on her and hit her in the head.

An ambulance took the girl to Staples Hospital. Authorities did not release her condition.