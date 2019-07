- This week, the city of Eden Prairie is hosting kids from across the country for the Adaptive Sports USA's Junior Nationals.

The competition is a multi-sport event that showcases some of the best adaptive youth athletes in the country.

The Wong family travelled from Fresno, California to compete in swimming and track and field.

"For me as a parent, to watch them connect with their peers and even people who have gone before them and paved a way for us. It's really exciting," said Tamera Wong.

Wong has eight adopted children, seven of whom live with some form of physical disability, from limb loss to spina bifida. Five of them are competing this week.

"My goal is to beat my time every single time and get faster," says 11-year-old Bayley Wong.

Thanks to a donation from Minnesota non-profit Wiggle Your Toes, Bayley received running prostheses less than a year ago. Since then, the double amputee has learned to run and even dreams of going to the Paralympics.

"I feel good when I'm around people who look like me or have something different," said Bayley.

Tamera Wong says when they adopted, they didn't know athletic competition was a possibility for their children. Today, they are involved in several adaptive teams and events.

"It's exciting to be able to compete in that way against somebody with similar makeup," said Tamera. "It's super exciting to see them having big goals."

The final day of Junior Nationals is July 19.