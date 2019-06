- A service to offer short-term housing for families of firefighters and burn trauma survivors is getting an extension.

Firefighters for Healing and Kraus-Anderson, a real estate development company, signed a lease extension through 2021 for three apartment units that will allow families to stay near Hennepin Healthcare while their loved ones are receiving treatment. The apartments have been used by families and burn trauma survivors over the past year.

Minneapolis firefighter Jake LaFerriere started Firefighters for Healing in 2010 after he suffered third and fourth degree burns while responding to a house fire. While recovering from his injuries, he met others receiving treatment and became inspired to create the nonprofit.

“When a tragedy strikes, families often jump in the car, ambulance or helicopter without any thought about what to bring, where they will stay or how long they will be there,” said LaFerriere in a press release. “Firefighters for Healing volunteers do their best to respond in ways insurance providers and caregivers are unable to.”

Firefighters for Healing has plans to build a permanent center with 12 apartments about a block away from Hennepin Healthcare's burn unit.