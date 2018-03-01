< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Semi driver gets one year in jail for fatal crash while scrolling Zillow app Zillow during fatal Hwy 36 crash</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="399804104" data-video-posted-date="Apr 08 2019 07:14PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/08/Semi_driver_pleads_guilty_to_fatal_Lake__0_7079292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Semi driver pleads guilty to fatal Lake Elmo crash</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:01AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:29AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Washington County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Washington County Jail</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419100315-316857283" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/Hicks%2C%20Samuel%20Wayne_1519957731768.jpg_5023364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Washington County Jail" LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) (FOX 9)</strong> - A Wisconsin semi-truck driver was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for his role in a deadly crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota last year. </p><p>In April, Samuel Hicks, now 29, of Independence, Wisconsin, reached a plea deal with prosecuters in Washington County in the crash on February 27, 2018 that claimed the life of Robert Bursik, 54. The judge accepted the plea, sentencing him to one year in county jail and 10 years of probation. </p><p>Hicks will also be required to make a public service announcement with the Minnesota State Patrol about the dangers of distracted driving. </p><p>Video cameras on board Hicks’ semi showed him <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-semi-driver-looking-at-zillow-during-fatal-hwy-36-crash">looking down at his cell phone</a>, scrolling through the real estate app Zillow for a full eight seconds before slamming into Bursik’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MN Deputy Corrections Chief Sarah Walker resigns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner Sarah Walker resigned Friday, agency officials said.</p><p>No reason was given for Walker's resignation. </p><p>“While Sarah’s tenure with the agency was short, her contribution in helping us think about and frame the future of criminal justice reforms was valued,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said in an emailed statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-you-didn-t-see-during-the-first-moon-landing" title="What you didn't see during the first moon landing" data-articleId="419131329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn’t believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets. And they c" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What you didn't see during the first moon landing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:08AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn't believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets.</p><p>And they could not even see some of the most interesting parts, until now.</p><p>Neil Armstrong, being the ace pilot that he was, landed so gently that the touchdown didn't compress the legs of the lunar module. He had to jump down the end of the ladder, making it more of a "giant leap" than planned. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/wind-hail-isolated-tornadoes-possible-for-parts-of-mn-wi-friday" title="Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin" data-articleId="419095229" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Severe%20risk%201_1563543318332.png_7534369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are a few big weather threats Friday in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. </p><p>First, it will be the heat and humidity with the temperature soaring into the 90s, but dewpoints will be nearly off the charts today leading to a “feels like” temp of 105 degrees or more for much of central and southern Minnesota. It’s this heat and humidity that has a potential to lead to a significant severe weather outbreak Friday afternoon and evening for the central half of the state, which could include the greater Twin Cities metro area.</p><p>But, many of the above variables and the overall outcome Friday have huge contingencies on what happens with the cluster of storms moving through parts of northeastern South Dakota Friday morning. (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419100315'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> 