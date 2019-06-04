< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story410816653" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410816653" data-article-version="1.0">Rebuilt after explosion, Minnehaha Academy to reopen to students this fall</h1>
</header> data-article-id="410816653" data-article-version="1.0">Rebuilt after explosion, Minnehaha Academy to reopen to students this fall</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410816653" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Rebuilt after explosion, Minnehaha Academy to reopen to students this fall&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/rebuilt-after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-to-reopen-to-students-this-fall" data-title="Rebuilt after explosion, Minnehaha Academy to reopen to students this fall" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/rebuilt-after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-to-reopen-to-students-this-fall" addthis:title="Rebuilt after explosion, Minnehaha Academy to reopen to students this fall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410816653.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410816653");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410816653_410820279_115721"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410816653_410820279_115721";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410820279","video":"571191","title":"Rebuilt%20after%20explosion%2C%20Minnehaha%20Academy%20to%20reopen%20to%20students%20this%20fall","caption":"August%20will%20mark%20two%20years%20since%20a%20deadly%20explosion%20rocked%20part%20of%20Minnehaha%20Academy%20in%20Minneapolis.%20Now%20rebuilt%2C%20the%20school%20will%20reopen%20to%20students%20in%20the%20fall.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FRebuilt_after_explosion__Minnehaha_Acade_0_7352160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FRebuilt_after_explosion__Minnehaha_Academy_to_re_571191_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654301427%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DAvZ6kaIvgDw_pa48k2GaVvYATHI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Frebuilt-after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-to-reopen-to-students-this-fall"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 07:10PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410816653_410820279_115721",video:"571191",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Rebuilt_after_explosion__Minnehaha_Acade_0_7352160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"August%2520will%2520mark%2520two%2520years%2520since%2520a%2520deadly%2520explosion%2520rocked%2520part%2520of%2520Minnehaha%2520Academy%2520in%2520Minneapolis.%2520Now%2520rebuilt%252C%2520the%2520school%2520will%2520reopen%2520to%2520students%2520in%2520the%2520fall.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Rebuilt_after_explosion__Minnehaha_Academy_to_re_571191_1800.mp4?Expires=1654301427&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=AvZ6kaIvgDw_pa48k2GaVvYATHI",eventLabel:"Rebuilt%20after%20explosion%2C%20Minnehaha%20Academy%20to%20reopen%20to%20students%20this%20fall-410820279",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Frebuilt-after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-to-reopen-to-students-this-fall"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Paul Blume, FOX 9</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:38PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:13PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410816653-410817757" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410816653" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - August will mark two years since a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnehaha-academy-gives-inside-look-of-explosion-damage-prepares-for-demolition">deadly explosion</a> rocked part of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. Now rebuilt, the school will reopen to students in the fall.</p><p>Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris took FOX 9 inside the new Minnehaha Academy for the very first time.</p><p>It’s been a two-year journey from the devastating natural gas explosion, which killed two staff members, to about 380 high school students set to return to the campus in August. </p><p>“We are thrilled to be able to get back home, educate the wonderful kids that we’ve been blessed to partner with, families coming back,” said Harris. “There’s lots of excitement about being back.”</p><p>The centerpiece of the new school is a bright commons space with a pair of black olive trees flown in from Florida to honor the natural beauty of Minnehaha’s location along the Mississippi River.</p><p>Up above are two steel beams with signatures of past and present students, faculty and staff. FOX 9 captured the ceremonial signing events last year as the more than 100-year-old school tries to connect its past with its future.</p><p>“Beams are sign of strength in any building, and the strength of those students in our community over the years is represented in all those signatures,” said Harris.</p><p>Another way Minnehaha is connecting new with old is by providing bricks from the original school, which was destroyed in the 2017 blast, to graduating seniors.</p><p>Max Gifford says he treasures the gift as he heads off to the University of Saint Thomas.</p><p>“This brick – it’s pretty cool, excited to get the brick because it’s an original piece of the 1919 school,” said Gifford. “I mean, basically slice of old school and I can use it in my house and remember the days I went to Minnehaha and the two years I had at this special campus.”</p><p>Minnehaha Academy’s first day of school on their new campus will be August 21.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <!-- end: STORY --> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tuesday_storm_damages_grain_bin__power_l_0_7352198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tuesday_storm_damages_grain_bin__power_l_0_7352198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tuesday_storm_damages_grain_bin__power_l_0_7352198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tuesday_storm_damages_grain_bin__power_l_0_7352198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tuesday_storm_damages_grain_bin__power_l_0_7352198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A storm caused damage to a grain bin and multiple power lines near Buffalo Lake, Minnesota." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storm leaves trail of damage across Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tuesday's storm left all types of damage across parts of Minnesota, including broken tree branches, power lines and even a grain bin.</p><p>Several residents in areas like Farmington, New Prague and Buffalo reported fallen tree branches, hail damage on cars and more.</p><p>Officials in Renville County reported a damaged grain bin and power lines knocked down about 5-6 miles north of Buffalo Lake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flooding-strands-cars-near-lakeville-north-high-school" title="Flooding strands cars near Lakeville North High School" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cars_flooding_in_Lakeville_following_sto_0_7352217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cars_flooding_in_Lakeville_following_sto_0_7352217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cars_flooding_in_Lakeville_following_sto_0_7352217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cars_flooding_in_Lakeville_following_sto_0_7352217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cars_flooding_in_Lakeville_following_sto_0_7352217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Following Tuesday night's storm, cars were left stranded in Lakeville, Minnesota. Video Courtesy: Mikaela Rae" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding strands cars near Lakeville North High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flooding following Tuesday evening's storm in the Twin Cities metro area stranded cars in Lakeville, according to city leaders.</p><p>A tweet from the City of Lakeville showed multiple cars underwater near Lakeville North High School.</p><p>Sgt. Jason Heider with Lakeville Police Department says starting around 5 p.m. the department received a large amount of calls. He says he saw about six to seven flooded cars left abandoned on the roads.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/norwood-young-america-s-first-state-appearance-brings-suddenly-shortened-school-year" title="Norwood Young America's first state appearance brings suddenly shortened school year" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Norwood_Young_America_s_first_state_appe_0_7352210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Norwood_Young_America_s_first_state_appe_0_7352210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Norwood_Young_America_s_first_state_appe_0_7352210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Norwood_Young_America_s_first_state_appe_0_7352210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Norwood_Young_America_s_first_state_appe_0_7352210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In Norwood-Young America, what the remarkable winter extended, a remarkable spring softball season has now shortened. It also brought a mix of drama and excitement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Norwood Young America's first state appearance brings suddenly shortened school year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In Norwood-Young America, what the remarkable winter extended, a remarkable spring softball season has now shortened. It also brought a mix of drama and excitement.</p><p>The district’s school year was set to go through Friday, June 7, after adding four days that were lost to a rough winter. Then, the Central High girls softball team earned a birth to the state tournament, and a quick school calendar shuffle ensued.</p><p>“It’s huge because this is the first time our school’s ever made it this far and it’s just so exciting for us to be here,” senior Sadie Erickson said. And to make their first trip to state even more sweet, they had to beat the defending state champs, Maple Lake. Photo Courtesy: Carlton McMillan" title="lakeville flooding_Carlton McMillan_1559695533588.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flooding strands cars near Lakeville North High School</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rebuilt-after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-to-reopen-to-students-this-fall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-MINNEHAHA%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png_7352135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-MINNEHAHA CONSTRUCTION_00.00.34.16_1559692264015.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rebuilt after explosion, Minnehaha Academy to reopen to students this fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link 