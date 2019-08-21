< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424872666" data-article-version="1.0">Possible cougar spotted in Bloomington, Minn.</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/possible-cougar-spotted-in-bloomington-minn">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 08:35AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424872666"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:55PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Minnesota DNR" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: Minnesota DNR</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424872666-424874426" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/cougar_1566395146513_7606656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Minnesota DNR" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Credit: Minnesota DNR</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424872666" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Annabelle Augustine had just dropped her kids at her parents' home in Bloomington on Sunday night when something moving on the street caught her eye. She looked, then screamed. It looked at her and she’s certain what she saw.</p><p>“And so I yelled for my mom and she’s like what? I’m like there’s a cougar in the street!” she told Fox 9. “It was clearly a cougar. There wasn’t any mistaking the shape of that.”</p><p>She called Bloomington Police right away and on Tuesday they got a second call from someone in the same neighborhood near 102nd and Chicago. While unconfirmed it is a cougar, both reports were confident enough that police put out a warning to beware.</p><p>“The best thing to do is stay clear of them,” says Bloomington Police Animal Control Coordinator John Carlson. "If you find yourself fairly close, you want to make yourself appear as large as you can. Keep your arms out, make loud noises, be firm in your voice.”</p><p>Eden Prairie Police also had a report of a cougar sighting in Starling Lake Park on August 14. The message they received via Facebook said a cyclist saw the animal cross the path, describing it as big and muscular, with a long, black-tipped tail. They’ve had no other reports, but multiple posts on the neighborhoods Next Door app also report seeing what appeared to be a cougar in the same park around the same time.</p><p>The Minnesota DNR says cougars are rare in Minnesota, and most reports are mistaken identity, often bobcats, coyotes, wolves or even large light-colored dogs. But some have been confirmed over the years, and likely travel all the way from western South Dakota and continue into Wisconsin.</p><p>If this is in fact a cougar, it’s likely traveling along the Minnesota River valley, which runs right next to the Bloomington neighborhood and very close to Eden Prairie’s Staring Lake Park.</p><p>Bloomington Police urge caution if you see what you believe to be a cougar, but also hope someone can snap a picture to confirm it is a cougar and whether it’s male or female.</p><p>And make sure you report it right away, which is exactly what Annabelle did.</p><p>“I was pretty scared,” she said. “it was pretty dark so I didn’t know if it was going to turn around and come after me or I didn’t know what to do. So I just yelled for my mom and my mom was like call 911 so that’s what I did.”</p><p>The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that in the last 15 years, there have only been <a href="https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/cougar/index.html">about 30 cougar sightings</a> across the state.</p><p>If a cougar is sighted or encountered, residents are asked to follow the below safety tips before calling police:</p><p><em>- Keep calm</em></p><p><em>- Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar</em></p><p><em>- Pick up children and small pets immediately</em></p><p><em>- Never run or turn your back; sudden movements may provoke an attack</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/byron-s-amy-kyllo-named-66th-princess-kay-of-the-milky-way" title="Byron's Amy Kyllo named 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way" data-articleId="425002088" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Byron_s_Amy_Kyllo_named_66th_Princess_Ka_0_7608576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Byron_s_Amy_Kyllo_named_66th_Princess_Ka_0_7608576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Byron_s_Amy_Kyllo_named_66th_Princess_Ka_0_7608576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Byron_s_Amy_Kyllo_named_66th_Princess_Ka_0_7608576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Byron_s_Amy_Kyllo_named_66th_Princess_Ka_0_7608576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amy Kyllo, of Olmstead County, was named the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Byron's Amy Kyllo named 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 09:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amy Kyllo, of Olmstead County, was named the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night.</p><p>The 19-year-old college student from Byron, Minn. will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for the nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. Kyllo also won Miss Congeniality.</p><p>Daughter to Paul and Susan Kyllo, she attends the Association Free Lutheran Bible School.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mpd-hosts-information-meeting-after-firearms-incident-near-school" title="MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school" data-articleId="424998234" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/MPD_hosts_information_meeting_after_fire_0_7608597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/MPD_hosts_information_meeting_after_fire_0_7608597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/MPD_hosts_information_meeting_after_fire_0_7608597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/MPD_hosts_information_meeting_after_fire_0_7608597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/MPD_hosts_information_meeting_after_fire_0_7608597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In an effort to put a community’s minds at ease, police discussed the safety of a Minneapolis neighborhood after a car loaded with firearms was spotted near a school." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an effort to put a community’s minds at ease, police discussed the safety of a Minneapolis neighborhood after a car loaded with firearms was spotted near a school.</p><p>The community meeting was a full house Wednesday night, made up mostly of concerned parents who have students at nearby Clara Barton Elementary School and residents of the neighborhood.</p><p>Police shared as much as they could, but some people at the meeting say they still feel uneasy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lakeville-minn-man-thanks-firefighters-for-rapid-response-after-lightning-hits-home" title="Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home" data-articleId="424984917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Children were playing downstairs when the attic of a home started on fire." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lakeville, Minnesota father is grateful firefighters were able to make a quick response Tuesday after his home was struck by lightning while children were playing inside.</p><p>Despite the potentially life-threatening situation, everyone made it out unharmed and homeowner Trevor Radner is expressing his gratitude on Wednesday.</p><p>"From the outside, you wouldn't notice," says Radner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mpd-hosts-information-meeting-after-firearms-incident-near-school" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;situation&#x20;near&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;some&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;parents&#x20;on&#x20;edge&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;of&#x20;school&#x20;approaches&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lakeville-minn-man-thanks-firefighters-for-rapid-response-after-lightning-hits-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-parks-and-recreation-board-approve-name-change-for-streets-around-bde-maka-ska" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approves name change for streets around Bde Maka Ska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/greg-coleman-hosts-ymca-youth-benefit-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shot-in-brooklyn-park-police-searching-for-suspects" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot in Brooklyn Park, police searching for suspects</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 