- Minnesota lawmakers say they’re no fans of switching their clocks.

A bill authored by state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, would put Minnesota on standard time year-round. The legislation passed the Senate State Government committee Tuesday.

“There would be no more springing ahead or falling back or changing clocks or disrupting your circadian rhythm,” Kiffmeyer told fellow lawmakers.

Standard time currently lasts from November to March in Minnesota and most other states. The switch to daylight saving time happened Sunday, when people “spring forward” by setting their clocks ahead by one hour.

The switch causes a loss of sleep and has been linked with an increase in traffic crashes, workplace accidents and medical issues, Kiffmeyer said.

Minnesota lawmakers said Tuesday they would prefer year-round daylight saving time to take advantage of longer sunlight in the evenings, but the state cannot make that change on its own. Under federal law, only Congress and the president can extend daylight saving time.

Republican U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida have filed a bill to make daylight saving time year-round. President Donald Trump appears to be in favor of federal legislation.

“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” he tweeted Monday.