- Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday evening in Red Wing, Minnesota.

According to officials, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a call at 6:31 p.m. reporting a male was shot in the 700 block of Plum Street. Witnesses reported hearing one to four gunshots and seeing a male running from the scene toward Bush Street and Highway 58.

When police arrived, they found the victim and began administering CPR. He was transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting.